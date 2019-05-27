LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 18: David Silva of Manchester City scores his team’s first goal during the FA Cup Final match between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley Stadium on May 18, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

Football Transfer News from Last Word on Football brings you all the latest transfer news and rumours from around the world of football. In today’s edition, we discuss the future of Premier League stars David Silva and Paul Pogba.

Could Edin Džeko be reuniting with an old teammate? Also, the latest on Manchester United’s pursuit of a new defender.

Latest on David Silva, Koulibaly, Pogba and Džeko

Sayonara, David Silva?

Metro are reporting that David Silva could have played his last game for Manchester City. The Spanish midfielder, linked with a move to Qatar, has a year left on his contract, and sources at City say he is ‘more likely to go than stay’. He previously expressed a desire to play for Las Palmas after his contract expired, but now a move to Qatar is on the cards.

Silva has been at the Etihad for 9 years and has won 4 Premier League titles with the Manchester side. He played a pivotal role in City’s domestic treble this season. However, City are keeping tabs on Youri Tielemans as his replacement. The Belgian midfielder has impressed in his short loan stint at Leicester and £40 million is reportedly the price on his head.

United out of Koulibaly Chase?

Manchester United have been priced out of a move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, claims the Daily Mail. Napoli’s £150 million asking price has put United off, putting Real Madrid in the driving seat for the Senegalese defender.

Koulibaly has been the subject of numerous bids already this summer; Madrid’s £90 million deal was rebuffed, and as was an £80 million offer from United. So, United have decided to turn their attention to Rúben Dias, Benfica’s 22-year-old defender. At only £60 million, Dias would represent a much cheaper, long-term alternative for the Red Devils. They do face competition from Barcelona and Liverpool, though.

Stunning Swap Deal For Pogba

Juventus are lining up a stunning swap deal for Pogba, the Sunday Express reports. Manchester United have previously expressed long-term interest in Alex Sandro and Paulo Dybala. As such, Juventus are proposing a swap deal, with the Brazilian left-back and Argentine striker leaving Turin in exchange for Pogba.

Dybala is currently unhappy at Juventus playing in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo, and many are tipping him for the exit door.

The race for the World Cup-winning midfielder is heating up. With Real Madrid reportedly ready to meet United’s price for Pogba. However, a move to Spain would be dependant on Gareth Bale leaving Madrid.

Džeko’s Milan Move

Edin Džeko is pining for a move to Inter Milan, Calcio Mercato reports. Roma have reportedly slapped a £20 million price-tag on the Bosnian striker’s head. Antonio Conte has admired the striker for a while, and almost signed him during his time at Chelsea. A move to the San Siro would see Džeko reunite with former Roma teammate Radja Nainggolan.

A move for Džeko would not affect Inter’s pursuit of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. However, United are keen of Ivan Perišić, and any deal for Lukaku is dependant on the Croatian winger heading the opposite way.

