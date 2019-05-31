MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MARCH 28: Manchester City’s Eliaquim Mangala walks out to training at Manchester City Football Academy on March 28, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Tom Flathers/Man City via Getty Images)

Manchester City‘s Eliaquim Mangala is a summer target for Porto, according to Ben Ransom of Sky Sports. The defender has found playing chances limited under Pep Guardiola.

Return Move for Mangala

Mangala could return to his former club Porto after the Portuguese side expressed an interest in the defender.

The defender moved to City from Porto in 2014 but has found playing time limited. The defender has only made four Premier League starts in three seasons since Guardiola took over as manager.

Mangala started his career at Belgium side Standard Liege before signing for Porto in 2011. The France international won two Primeira Liga titles during his three seasons in Portugal before a £32 million move to Manchester City.

O Joga (via The Sun) report that Mangala has already held talks and agreed on personal terms with his former side. The defender will be keen to rediscover the form that made him one of Europe’s top defenders.

Having failed to make an appearance this season Mangala, whose contract expires this month, could leave the Etihad on a free transfer.

Defensive Concerns

City will be keen to replace out-going captain Vincent Kompany, who is joining Anderlecht as player-manager.

Nicolas Otamendi is also considering his options ahead of an uncertain future at the Etihad. It would leave City with only two recognised central defenders if the Argentine chose to leave.

John Stones and Aymeric Laporte are likely to be called upon more often next season; however, Sky Sports News claim that City are only looking to bring in one replacement central defender this summer.

Guardiola is reportedly unopposed to letting Fernandinho take a more defensive role; the midfielder has impressed when in a central holding position. Meanwhile, youngster Eric Garcia will be given a more active role in the first team.

