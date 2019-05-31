9th March 2019, King Power Stadium, Leicester, England; EPL Premier League Football, Leicester City versus Fulham; Ben Chilwell of Leicester City (photo by Graham Wilson/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Leicester City have not received an approach from Atletico Madrid for left-back Ben Chilwell. LeicestershireLive claim the Spanish side are yet to submit a bid contrary to foreign reports.

False Transfer Reports

Leicester City are yet to receive any formal approaches from Atletico Madrid for left-back Ben Chilwell.

The defender has become a prized asset for the Foxes after an excellent twelve months. The 22-year-old established himself as one of the best left-backs in the top-flight and has become the first choice option for England.

As a result, Chilwell is likely to be a target for many clubs, with champions Manchester City reportedly interested.

ESPN reported as far back as January that Pep Guardiola is keen to sign Chilwell. The 22-year-old, who has plenty of time to continue developing, was seen as an addition to provide competition in defence amid Benjamin Mendy‘s ongoing injury problems.

However, it is understood that Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is desperate to keep the defender ahead of a prospective push for the top six.

The defender signed a six-year deal last summer, tying him to the Foxes until 2024.

However, reports from Spain suggested Atletico Madrid had submitted a £71 million bid.

The world record fee for a full-back would be to replace Lucas Hernandez. The French World Cup winner is moving to Bayern Munich this summer for £70 million, leaving Diego Simeone eager to acquire a new left-back.

Chilwell has progressed through the youth ranks at Leicester since he was 12. The 22-year-old made his Premier League debut in 2016 and has scored one goal in 72 appearances for the Foxes.

Chilwell is currently on international duty ahead of England’s Nations League matches next month.

England face the Netherlands on Thursday 6 June. The Three Lions will then play Portugal or Switzerland in a final or third-place play-off on Sunday 9 June.

