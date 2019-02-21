GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 20: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City celebrates 2-3 with Fernandinho of Manchester City, Bernardo Silva of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League match between Schalke 04 v Manchester City at the Veltins Arena on February 20, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen Germany (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Over the years, each generation on this planet has seen a side rise to stardom and become the best. The baby boomers had the great Liverpool sides of the mid-’70s to the late ’80s. Generation X saw the rise and dominance of Manchester United under the great Sir Alex Ferguson. Even early Millennials had the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ to cherish. However, since the mid-2000s, no one club has been able to step up and take on the role of a ‘once-in-a-generation’ type squad.

Finally, though, we have a club that seems ready to take over that mantel. Dominating the Premier League last season en route to a record-setting 100-point league total, Manchester City seemingly stepped up to the plate. That said, while last season’s performance was impressive, to say the least, it pales in comparison to what City have a chance to accomplish this year.

Currently tied for the top spot in the Premier League table with Liverpool, Pep Guardiola’s side have a chance to accomplish something no club has ever done before: win the quadruple. To accomplish this goal, Manchester City must win the Premier League, the EFL Cup, the FA Cup and the Champions League. Sounds easy enough, right?

EFL Cup

This talented City side have already qualified for the EFL Cup final where they will face off against Chelsea. Heading to Wembley Stadium this Sunday, City will be presented with their first hurdle in the quest for the quadruple. Arguably, this hurdle could also be the easiest.

Taking on a struggling Chelsea side, the Citizens will be favoured to hoist the trophy come Sunday evening. Likely to be led by a near full strength side, they should face little resistance in this match. That said, Chelsea remain one of the top clubs in all of world football. The Blues are, without a doubt, a capable side that could easily perform an upset. Such a result would end City’s chance at immortality before it had even begun.

FA Cup

Manchester City also find themselves in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Following their 4-1 victory over League Two outfit Newport County in the competition’s fifth round, City have been drawn away to Championship side Swansea City; an easy match for the Premier League leaders, one would assume.

Beyond this quarter-final clash, though, Manchester City’s road will toughen. Based on the competition remaining, City appear to be on a collision course with arch-rivals Manchester United. Whether that clash takes place in the semi-finals or the final itself is currently unknown but, based on the clubs remaining, a meeting between the two Manchester-based sides seems like a certainty at this point.

Premier League

At the same time as all of the above, Manchester City must also continue to focus on the Premier League. Currently topping the table on goal difference over Liverpool, City find themselves in a heated duel for victory in the Premier League. Add in their workload outside of the league and City are clearly finding themselves stretched incredibly thin.

Still, though, Manchester City have maintained course. Falling behind Liverpool by more than six points earlier this campaign, many thought City’s title chase was over. Since then, they have stormed back to not only tie Liverpool on points but also lead them on goal difference.

With only two tough matches remaining in their Premier League campaign – at United and against Tottenham Hotspur – City appear to have the inside track to their second consecutive league title.

Champions League

On top of those above mentioned competitions, Manchester City’s toughest test remains the Champions League. Topping their group earlier in the competition, City now find themselves six matches from glory. Following their amazing comeback victory in Germany over FC Schalke, the Sky Blues are clear favourites to advance into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Expected to easily down Schalke when the two faceoff in Manchester next month, City’s job will only get tougher going forward. Potential opponents include Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris-Saint Germain, Bayern Munich, Roma and, of course, their current Premier League title foes, Liverpool.

Six matches from history; from the record books; from Glory. That’s all that stands between Manchester City and the toughest part in their quest for the quadruple. If they accomplish this, they will not just be the best club side this season, they will be the best club side of this generation.

