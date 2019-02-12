BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND – JANUARY 23: Phil Foden of Manchester City looks on during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Burton Albion and Manchester City at Pirelli Stadium on January 23, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

It is an exciting time to be a fan of the England national team. After an unforgettable 2018, the future looks bright as young talent is emerging through the ranks. Pep Guardiola already has a number of English players in his Manchester City squad and could be set to add more. He has reportedly told his scouts to search for home-grown players. Manchester City could be become the crux of the national side.

The Manchester City first team already plays hosts to three regulars of Gareth Southgate’s England team. John Stones, Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling are favoured by the England manager. However, Walker is four years older than his fellow teammates. As a result, he may see his opportunities for both sides limited as new talent emerges fighting for his place.

In the depths of City’s squad is a young Phil Foden. The attacking midfielder is highly regarded by Guardiola, hence his eighteen appearances in all competitions this season. There was talk of him going out on loan to get game time. However, the Spaniard quashed those rumours. He was a part of the England U17 World Cup-winning side in 2017, scoring two goals in the final. Foden, alongside many others of this squad, is likely to become a star of the English game.

Who Could Join Them at City?

Ben Chilwell

Pep Guardiola is apparently an admirer of the left-back. Chilwell broke into the Leicester team during the 2016/17 season and has since become the Foxes’ first choice left-back. This season he has broken into the England squad and made his debut in a 1-0 win over Switzerland. He has since gone on to make a further four appearances for England.

Chilwell could be a good addition to the Manchester City squad. Benjamin Mendy has suffered multiple injuries since his £50 million move to the Etihad. The Leicester full-back could prove good competition and also supply Guardiola with a second natural left-back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

It has been a tremendous first full season in the Premier League for the Crystal Palace right-back. It is made more impressive that he only mad his debut midway through last season.

He is statistically the best tackler across Europe’s top five leagues this season. In a recent interview, his manager said in a recent post-match interview that he was actually glad he made a mistake. Roy Hodgson said: “He actually made a mistake in the 94th minute and I was relieved because I was starting to think he might be a robot.” High praise from the Crystal Palace manager.

Wan-Bissaka could be the perfect replacement for Kyle Walker. Aged just 21, he could become England and Manchester City’s future right-back. In the summer transfer window, there will undoubtedly be interest in him.

Declan Rice

Ignoring his contested nationality, Declan Rice has become a fantastic defensive midfielder. As a result, a number of the top six have taken an interest in signing him. In the summer, he will be a man in demand.

Pep Guardiola is currently searching for a long-term replacement for Fernandinho. The Brazilian, currently 33, is out of contract next summer. Therefore, Manchester City are looking for his successor.

Jadon Sancho

The Borussia Dortmund winger has impressed in the Bundesliga this season. He has seven goals and nine assists in 21 appearances. This has already led to him making his England debut under Gareth Southgate.

Sancho is a former Manchester City academy player and was sold to Dortmund in 2017. However, City reportedly inserted a buy-back clause into his contract. This means they have first refusal on any sale. It may prove costly though, as he is valued at £100 million by Dortmund.

