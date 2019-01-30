DORTMUND, GERMANY – JANUARY 17: Shinji Kagawa of Borussia Dortmund looks on during a training session at BVB training center on January 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)

Football Transfer News, brought to you by Last Word on Football, today looks at Shinji Kagawa‘s touted Monaco move. We also examine the hunt for Everton‘s Idrissa Gana Gueye, Andreas Christensen‘s possible loan deal and Crystal Palace‘s pursuit of David Okereke.

Kagawa’s Monaco Loan

Japan and Borussia Dortmund legend Shinji Kagawa could leave the Signal Iduna Park. The 29-year-old is being linked with a temporary move to Monaco for the rest of this season.

After joining the Schwarzgelben in 2010, Shinji Kagawa won two league titles as well as two DFB-Pokals while in Germany. He also won the Premier League on one occasion during his brief tenure with Manchester United.

However, this season Kagawa has found his play time limited under Lucien Favre. He has made just four appearances across all competitions and just two of those were starts. This lack of selection has lead to Shinji Kagawa’s wish to depart.

Meanwhile, Monaco have struggled greatly this season, finding themselves in 19th-place in Ligue 1. They recently sacked manager Thierry Henry due to the team’s poor results on the pitch.

Goodbye Gueye?

Idrissa Gana Gueye is on the verge of an Everton exit. The defensive midfielder handed in a transfer request at Goodison Park in December after discovering that French giants Paris Saint-Germain are interested in his services.

The Toffees have already rejected a £22 million bid from the Parisians, valuing the player at over £30 million. To further muddy the waters, Sky Sports report that both Arsenal and Manchester City are now interested in the player as well.

Manager Marco Silva left the Senegalese out of the squad that beat Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, suggesting a transfer is in the works. However, Silva denied such allegations and insisted that Gueye was simply injured.

Christensen Loan Opportunity

Andreas Christensen has found opportunities few and far between since the arrival of Maurizio Sarri. The Dane has featured in the league just once this season, sparking rumours about his future.

To add to that, Sarri is apparently displeased with the fact the 22-year-old disappeared from the Chelsea bench for the final few minutes in their defeat to Arsenal for a toilet break.

After allowing Mehdi Benatia to leave, Juventus are keen to sure up their back line. Meanwhile, Dortmund also wish to strengthen their defence to help their Bundesliga title challenge.

Both wish to take the defender temporarily and Chelsea would allow Christensen to leave on loan, but only for a £6 million fee.

Palace Close in on Young Striker

Roy Hodgson wants more firepower at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace have one of the weakest strike forces in the Premiership, having scored just 23 times in their 23 matches.

So, the Eagles are turning to Serie B side Spezia and their 21-year-old striker David Okereke. The Nigerian has netted six goals and set up a further seven this season.

The move would cost Palace a reported £7 million.

