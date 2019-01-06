LEICESTER, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 18: Manchester City’s Brahim Diaz during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Leicester City and Manchester City at The King Power Stadium on December 18, 2018 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images)

19-year-old Manchester City winger Brahim Díaz has joined European champions Real Madrid in a deal worth £15.5 million. Whilst City have been keen to keep the Spaniard on their books, the player has only made four appearances with the first team this season, none of which have come in the Premier League. This is believed to have played a big part in Díaz’s decision to leave the Etihad Stadium.

According to Sky Sports, Real will pay £15.5 million for Brahim’s services, a fee which could rise. As for City, they will have a 15% sell-on clause inserted into the versatile winger’s contract, should Real Madrid choose to sell the player in the future. However, if sold to local rivals Manchester United, City will receive 40% of the sale, something that should stop Díaz moving to Old Trafford any time soon.

Who is Brahm Díaz?

Brahim Abdelkader Díaz was born on 3rd August 1999 in Malaga, Spain. He joined Malaga CF in 2010 but was snapped up by Manchester City, moving to England in 2014. Díaz was very impressive at youth level for the Cityzens, and made his professional debut in September 2016, coming off the bench against Swansea City in the League Cup.

Despite still performing to an excellent standard for both club and country at youth level, Díaz has only made a total of 14 more senior appearances in the two years since, not too surprising though considering he has been competing with the likes of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling for a place in the squad.

The 19-year-old, like many other Spanish youngsters, has bags of potential, and it doesn’t look like he has been enjoying biding his time on the sidelines under Pep Guardiola. Díaz did, in fact, score both goals in a 2-0 League Cup victory over Fulham in November, but his playing time hasn’t improved much since.

Another City Youngster Leaving

Díaz isn’t the first young prospect at Manchester City to leave over lack of time on the pitch. Most notably, 18-year-old Jadon Sancho departed in the summer of 2017 to join German outfit Borussia Dortmund. A risky move for the Englishman, who had to adapt to a new country, new playing style and ultimately a new way of life. But after this transfer, Sancho has never looked back.

Now 18 months into his adventure abroad, Sancho has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young players. He has scored seven goals and has ten assists in 24 matches this season alone. That includes appearances in the Champions League. The winger has also made his debut for the England senior national team. It is expected that more young players across the country will follow in Jadon’s footsteps and leave British shores in search of playing time.

What Does the Future Hold?

Díaz will have a challenge on himself in breaking into the team at Madrid, but this season has seen Los Blancos give some of their youngsters chances to shine. Wingers include Lucas Vázquez and Vinícius Júnior.

As a Spanish player, you should expect Brahim to settle in well back in his homeland and you can count on him earning a number of chances with the first team. Real got off to a horrible start this season and endured the longest goal drought in the club’s entire history. Since sacking former manager Julen Lopetegui, Real have managed to smoothen things up but currently sit seven points from the top of the league.

It will certainly be tough for the 19-year-old, and time will tell whether this move turns out to be a success story, like Sancho’s. He is expected to be officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player on Monday.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on