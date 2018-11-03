LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 29: Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on October 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte is widely remarked as one of the Premier League’s best central defenders. Since joining the Cityzens in January from Athletic Bilbao for a club-record fee of £57 million, the 24-year-old has been an important part in the heart of defence for Pep Guardiola’s men. Especially this season, with Laporte starting every one of City’s Premier League and Champions League matches.

But one question has to be raised – why has Laporte not made a cap for his native France? He was born and raised in the French town of Agen, and is of Basque descent, meaning he is eligible for both France and Spain. Laporte played for local team SU Agen Football at youth level for almost a decade, before he was scouted and invited to join Athletic Bilbao in 2009.

In the coming years, he would work his way up to the Bilbao first-team, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young defenders in the Europe.

International Career So Far

Laporte has represented France at under-17, 18, 19, and under-21 levels, but so far has never played for his country at senior level. In October 2015, aged 21 at the time, he admitted that he would consider representing Spain as a senior if not included in France’s squad for 2016 European Championships, which were being hosted in his homeland.

However, circumstances changed. Whist playing for France’s under-21s against Scotland in March 2016, Laporte was stretchered off the pitch after fracturing and dislocating his right fibula and ankle. This injury ended his season early and ultimately, ruled him out for Euro 2016.

In August of that year, by the time the centre-back had recovered from his injury, Laporte had began switching his elegance to the Spanish national team. But not long later, he cancelled these plans after receiving a call-up from France, for their upcoming games against Bulgaria and the Netherlands. Laporte however didn’t feature in any of these matches, keeping him eligible to play for either France or Spain. Two years on, despite the progress Laporte has made in his career, he has still not had his chance in a France shirt.

Why Is He Yet To Make a Cap?

There is no obvious reason as to why France manager Didier Deschamps hasn’t given Laporte a shot with the national team. A tall defender who can anticipate danger well, it is quite surprising that Aymeric hasn’t been given his chance, which makes you see why he is considering swapping his elegance. He has some tough opposition though, with Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti and Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane regulars at the back for France, but the fact that Laporte has hardly had a look in is still very surprising.

Man City gaffer Pep Guardiola says that it will be a matter of time before his France call-up comes along. Laporte himself recently admitted he was jealous of France’s World Cup winning team from the summer, which he wasn’t included in.

Is His Chance Finally Coming?

It looks like the 24-year-old’s luck could be about the change. With Samuel Umtiti and Raphael Varane both injured, Laporte’s recent showings for City could convince Deschamps to give him his first cap, with France taking on the Netherlands and Uruguay later this month.

The squad for France’s upcoming matches will be revealed in the coming days. With some regulars to be missing from the team, Laporte’s long-awaited first match for his country could be imminent.

