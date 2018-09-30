Hoffenheim’s players pose before the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at the Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv on September 19, 2018. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

Manchester City travel to Germany to face Hoffenheim in their second game in Group F. After a disappointing first game against Lyon, City will be desperate to get their first points of the tournament. The home side drew their first game away at Shakhtar Donetsk and Hoffenheim face Manchester City looking to get back to winning ways after a recent league defeat.

If City play as they can then they have every chance of winning; however, if not, a tough night could be in store for Guardiola’s men. This has been called Hoffenheim’s biggest ever game and they will not give City an easy time.

Pep Under Pressure?

After losing their first game at home to Lyon, the poor display would have caused Guardiola concern. The game in Hoffenheim is almost a must-win match now.

Or at the very least a must not lose match. Unlike the Lyon game, the City boss will be in the dugout having served a suspension.

City are desperate to do well in this competition and if they don’t win, to at least come close. Another performance like that seen at the Etihad would not go down well with Guardiola or anyone else in the City camp. However, Guardiola’s men have returned to form, netting ten goals in the three games since the Lyon defeat, conceding none.

Hoffenheim’s Biggest Ever Game

Having never played in the group stages of the Champions League, Hoffenheim face Manchester City in the biggest match in their history. The Germans played Liverpool last season in the qualifiers but failed to progress.

City are favourites and Hoffenheim have nothing to lose. The club and their fans are highly motivated for this game and will take encouragement from Lyon’s victory at the Etihad.

Victories over Bayern Munich in the past two seasons at home has shown that they can beat the “big boys”. Especially at home.

Last Time Out

City performed well below expectations as they lost at home to Lyon. A poor first half saw the Blues go in at halftime two goals down.

City improved in the second half and got a goal back through Bernardo Silva. However, they always looked capable of being punished as they pushed for the equaliser.

Hoffenheim twice led against Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening game. A late equaliser by the hosts denied the Germans a victory in the Champions League group stage debut.

An early goal, then another before halftime gave the away side the lead. Hoffenheim looked to be about to hold on but an equaliser nine minutes from time saw the game end in a draw.

Current Form

Manchester City go into this game on the back of three convincing victories. A 5-0 away victory at Cardiff City was followed by a 3-0 victory away at Oxford United in the League Cup.

On Saturday, Brighton travelled to the Etihad Stadium but could not stop City. The home side easily winning 2-0 to maintain their unbeaten Premier League start.

Hoffenheim have been inconsistent of late. A home draw against Borussia Dortmund was followed by a 3-1 victory away at Hannover. However, a 2-1 defeat at home to RB Leipzig has left them mid-table in the Bundesliga.

Team News

Sergio Agüero is a doubt for City. The striker had been suffering with a foot injury sustained against Newcastle.

He was substituted at the weekend just after scoring and the injury could rule him out of this game and possibly the Premier League game against Liverpool. If Agüero misses out the Gabriel Jesus is expected to take his place.

Guardiola could be tempted to make further changes with Vincent Kompany, John Stones, Danilo and Riyad Mahrez pushing for a start. Kevin de Bruyne is still sidelined through injury.

Hoffenheim face Manchester City with doubts over the fitness of three first-team defenders. Captain Kevin Vogt (thigh), Ermin Bicakcic (calf) and Havard Nordtveit (thigh) all missed the game at the weekend and will be assessed before Tuesday.

Match Details

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group F

Date: 2nd October

Time: 5:55pm

Venue: Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena

