LEICESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 09: Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal at The King Power Stadium on May 9, 2018 in Leicester, England. (Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

After half a season of rumours, Riyad Mahrez has had his move to Manchester City confirmed. The Algerian born winger had been rumoured with a move away from Leicester ever since they won the Premier League back in the 15/16 season. Scoring 17 times and bagging the PFA Player of the Year award in Leicester’s underdog season, Mahrez has been looking for his move away but with a dip in his performance last season and teams such as Roma refusing to pay the asking price, Leicester held off on letting the winger go.

A very impressive start to the season put Mahrez back on everyone’s radar and it has come to the point where the former champions couldn’t hold on to their man anymore and the attacker has left Leicester for a price of around £60m.

It’s fair to say that we all want to see Mahrez back at his sublime best and we hope this move is what he needs.

His Job at City

Pep Guardiola was known last year for playing his two wingers on the side of their preferred foot. He has this option with Mahrez, a natural left-footer. However, Mahrez more often than not played on the right-wing for Leicester. This may see Guardiola switch his tactics to allow Mahrez to play in a more comfortable position, or it may see him embroiled in a battle for a spot with Leroy Sane.

Regardless of whether Mahrez goes straight into the star-studded City side, this is a quality piece of business for City as they look to firm up their squad for a title defence next season. As a substitute, Mahrez could make a huge impact late on in games when the opposition are tiring, or as a starter, he has the quality to set the tone in games, either by scoring himself or by assisting others.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on