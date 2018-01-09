LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 03: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal warms up prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 3, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that Manchester City have reached an agreement with Arsenal to acquire Chilean star Alexis Sanchez. However, it is yet to be determined whether or not Sanchez will join during the current transfer window or wait until June. If Sanchez joins this month, Arsenal will receive a transfer fee of £20 million. Sanchez would remain on his current salary and receive a signing bonus of £15 million. Should Sanchez join in the summer, he would earn £13 million annually in addition to a signing bonus of £30 million; Arsenal would receive no transfer fee.

Sanchez was seemingly hours away from joining Manchester City during the summer transfer window. However, when Monaco’s Thomas Lemar backed out of joining Arsenal, the Gunners held onto their star man. Yet rumours never faded that the Citizens would come back for their target, which created tension between Sanchez and the Arsenal faithful.

Manchester City would likely prefer Sanchez to join the team as soon as possible. They will be facing an extremely busy second half to the season as they are still competing for all four available trophies. The 29 year-old would be cup tied for the Carabao Cup. However, he would be available to play in both the FA Cup and Champions League. Sanchez would also alleviate much of the weight on the shoulders of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling. The young stars have already appeared 28 times each this season. Additionally, they have never been a part of such a competitive team. A player with Sanchez’s experience would do wonders for Manchester City’s young wingers.

Arsenal now find themselves in a tricky situation. Should Sanchez stay until June, they keep a player integral to their attempt to return to the Champions League; whether that be by way of the Europa League or Premier League. Yet, there is a chance he could suffer a dip in form knowing a big contract elsewhere is on the horizon. The Gunners would also receive no compensation to fund signing a replacement. Moreover, Arsenal fans would certainly not react kindly to player they know is soon departing for bitter league rivals.

Main Image Credit:

Related

View the original article on