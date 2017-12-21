Manchester City’s Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on December 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne is set to sign a new six-year contract with Manchester City.

Wages

Since the United Kingdom’s departure from the EU, the value of the pound has fallen. Thus, De Bruyne’s agent has insisted on getting his wages paid in euros, for security.

As a result, his wages will rise to at least €225,000, but closer to €265,000 with “bonuses and image rights.” These are hugely expensive wages, the norm for the club. It again raises the question of how other clubs are meant to compete when top clubs have such vast funds.

But, then again, this is merely the modern game, paying the current price for a world-class football player.

Excellence

De Bruyne is having a great season thus far. He has scored seven goals and notched eleven assists in all competitions.

Most recently, he scored against Tottenham in their emphatic 4-1 win. The finish was equally emphatic, a thumping effort that even Hugo Lloris could not keep out.

Indeed, his end product is incredible, but this is not just the only reason for his importance to City. It is his general playmaking ability which is most valuable. His combination of dribbling and passing, as well as his industrious work rate, make for a talented midfielder.

He is a midfielder that is easily in the top 50 midfielders in the world and is still yet to reach his peak.

World Cup 2018

De Bruyne is wise to secure another contract at the club, with the upcoming World Cup.

Whilst clubs such as Barcelona pursue him, he has ensured guaranteed his own first-team football. He is having such an amazing season with the club currently and it would be a mistake to interrupt this form in any way.

Therefore, he can continue to excel, to impress and to hone his talents for Belgium this upcoming summer. It could prove to be a famous, exciting tournament for Belgian fans if their star continues in this vein.

Main Photo

Related

View the original article on