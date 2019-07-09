SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA – MARCH 31: Sardar Azmoun (L) of FC Zenit Saint Petersburg celebrates his goal with Magomed Ozdoyev during the Russian Premier League match between FC Zenit Saint Petersburg and FC Orenburg on March 31, 2019 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Epsilon/Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News brings you the latest transfer rumours from around world football. In today’s edition, Gareth Bale receives an eye-watering offer from China. Liverpool, meanwhile, are eyeing up the ‘Iranian Messi’ currently plying his trade in the Russian Premier League. Roma are set to move for a Leverkusen star, while Monaco name their price for Bayern Munich target.

Liverpool Target ‘Iranian Messi’

According to reports from SovSport, Liverpool scouted striker Sardar Azmoun during the Russian Super Cup match between Zenit and Lokomotiv Moscow. The forward, dubbed the ‘Iranian Messi’, made a good impression, scoring two goals in the final.

The 24-year-old, a 44-time international for Iran, scored 17 goals and contributed seven assists last season. He has reportedly been on Liverpool’s radar since 2016, and only joined Zenit in February for £10.5 million. However, the Reds will have to offer much more than that to prize him away from Russia’s Champions.

Monaco Name Their Price For Munich Target

L’Équipe sources understand that Benjamin Henrichs could leave Monaco this summer to return to Germany. Champions Bayern Munich are eyeing up the German international, whose playing time in France has been limited. Bayern are willing to offer €25 million, however, Monaco are holding out for €35 million.

Henrichs began the season as Monaco’s starting right-back but Djibril Sidibé returning from injury signalled the end of this stint. The 22-year-old would provide cover for Joshua Kimmich after Rafinha left for Brazil.

Roma Angling For Bailey Move

Gaetano Mocciaro of Tuttomercato reports that Roma are eyeing up Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey as a replacement for Stephan El Shaarawy. Their former winger moved to China last week, and now Roma want the Jamaican international.

The Italian side have been interested in him since their failed move for Malcom last summer. The 21-year-old, however, may not want the move since Leverkusen can offer him something Roma cannot; Champions League football. The German side value their winger at €40 million.

Huge Offer From China For Bale

James Dutton of Mail Online reports that an unnamed Chinese club offered Gareth Bale a very lucrative escape route from Real Madrid. A £1.2 million-a-week offer has arisen for the Welsh star. This offer would see his current wage of £600k doubled. However, Madrid want a fee for the once world-record transfer.

Bale has become an outcast at the club since Zidane’s return; he was left out of Madrid’s last three games of the 2018/19 season. He was greeted with abuse upon his arrival for pre-season, and it seems his days in Spain could be numbered.

