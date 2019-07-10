Liverpool have confirmed that Belgian striker Divock Origi has signed a new long-term deal with the club.

Last Season

The Belgian performed heroics during his fourth season at Anfield. Despite scoring just six goals in all competitions, he made sure they were vital. He scored the winner during the first Merseyside derby of the season; as well as scoring the winner during the Champions League semi-final and final.

As a result, he has become an important figure in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad. The 24-year-old provides competition for first choice striker Roberto Firmino, who scored 16 goals last season.

What Was Said

Speaking to the official Liverpool website, the Belgian said: “I’m very happy to sign this contract and it gives you a boost at the beginning of the season, as well as the end of the season last year.

“I always felt comfortable here. I made steps during my career, I say that I became a man here at this club.

“It’s an amazing club, we have a good group, the staff are amazing. Even coming into Melwood, the people that work here and everything, you feel there is something special going on here.

“I think the next years are going to be very special.”

What Next For Divock Origi And Liverpool?

After achieving long-awaited success last season, Origi and Liverpool are looking to build on their champions league triumph.

However, they may look to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title instead of going for back-to-back success in the champions league. They fell at the final hurdle during the 2018/19 Premier League, and Manchester City won the league by one point.

Individually, Origi will be looking to make a permanent impact on the Liverpool first team. he is currently playing second fiddle to Roberto Firmino.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on