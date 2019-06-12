Lorenzo Pellegrini of Roma during the Italian Serie A football match AS Roma v Parma at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on May 26, 2019 (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News discusses transfer rumours from around world football. In today’s edition, Arsenal eye up Roma midfielder, while AC Milan have a Premier League duo on their radar. Porto, meanwhile, eye one veteran goalkeeper to replace another. Also, Matteo Darmian may have an end to his Manchester United nightmare in sight.

Roma Midfielder Interesting Arsenal

Gareth Bicknell of the Mirror reports that Arsenal have lined up a move for Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini. The 22-year-old Italian ace has a clause in his contract which allows him to leave for £27 million, which Arsenal are trying to pay in instalments. Unai Emery is working with a tight budget this summer, but Roma are in no rush to sell. Facing stern opposition from Arsenal and the two Milan clubs, the Gunners need to act fast.

Pellegrini made 33 appearances, scoring four goals and setting up seven more, as Roma, like Arsenal, failed to qualify for the Champion’s League. The Italian side are hoping to tempt him with the offer of vice-captaincy and a new contract. Arsenal, on the other hand, are desperate to fill the hole left by Aaron Ramsey‘s departure to Juventus.

Milan Transfer Rumours

AC Milan have their eye on Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, according to Warren Houghton of The Sun. The Uruguayan international impressed in his first season in English football and Milan are looking to tempt him back to Italy. With Gennaro Gattuso gone and Marco Giampaolo close to replacing him, their new manager wants to reunite with the player who was a star in his Sampdoria side.

Torreira, who made 50 appearances for the Gunners this season, was an integral part of Unai Emery’s team. Milan, after finishing a point off Champions League qualification, are intent on splashing the cash to avoid a repeat. With Arsenal’s aforementioned financial restrictions, they may be forced into a sale, should they be unable to move on other unwanted players.

Milan are also keen on Dejan Lovren, according to sources from Metro. The defender made only 18 appearances for Liverpool last season, behind Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the pecking order. With the likelihood of another season as fourth choice centre-back, he may opt to move on. A fee of £25 million is being mooted.

One In, One Out at Porto?

It could be one goalkeeping great in and one out at Porto this summer, Joe Strange reports for Daily Mail. If Iker Casillas retires this summer, Porto could bring in Gianluigi Buffon as his replacement. The former Italian international was released after one season and 25 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain.

Many expect Casillas to retire this summer after a heart attack last month. He has been Porto’s number one since 2015, but now may be time for him to hang up his gloves. Buffon, however, reportedly has many suitors, with a move to his first club Parma on the cards. There is now signs of the Italian great stopping anytime soon.

Darmian Has Admirers Abroad

Rob Dawson from ESPN claims Manchester United are in talks to sell Matteo Darmian. Valencia, along with two unnamed Italian clubs are reportedly in the running for his signature.

The Italian full-back joined United in 2015, but has many times been omitted in favour of Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot; he only made six Premier League appearances last season. With the Red Devils linked with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Max Aarons, Darmian’s days could be numbered. His fee may be minimal, though, with only a year remaining on his current contract. It remains to be seen whether Spain or a return to Italy is his path.

