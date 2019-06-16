8th April 2019, Melwood, Liverpool, England; Liverpool training session ahead of their Champions League fixture against FC Porto; Mohamed Salah during Liverpool’s open training session at Melwood ahead of tomorrow night’s Champions League quarter final first leg versus FC Porto (photo by Alan Martin/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah remains keen on staying at Liverpool. However, the Egyptian forward will consider a departure in the future. According to John Richardson of The Mirror, Salah has rejected a big-money departure this summer but will review his options next summer.

Egyptian Rejects £150 Million Offer

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has rejected a summer departure from Anfield. The Champions League winner reportedly rejected a big-money offer after enjoying European success with the Reds this season.

However, the Egyptian has worried Liverpool fans by declaring he will review his options next summer.

The Mirror claim that both Real Madrid and Juventus were chasing Salah’s signature, with offers of £150 million being prepared.

After helping Liverpool win their sixth Champions League title, Salah was tempted to join Real Madrid or Juventus.

Although, after scoring 71 goals in 104 games for Liverpool, the Reds star has decided to remain at Anfield for the 2019/20 season.

Clubs Eye Liverpool Duo Salah and Mane

Whilst it is reported that boss Jurgen Klopp was aware of the interest in Salah, the Reds have also had enquiries for Sadio Mane.

The duo provided 44 of Liverpool’s 89 Premier League goals as the Reds missed out on a first top-flight triumph since 1989/90.

However, like Salah, Mane has told Liverpool of his intention to stay at Anfield.

The Senegalese international will now be hoping to link up with his Egyptian team-mate and end Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a League title.

Salah, 27, has suggested he will consider his options next summer; the Reds’ star hopes to continue playing at the top level.

Liverpool’s Transfer Business

With Liverpool likely to challenge for the title again, the Reds hope to take early action in the transfer window.

29-year-old Alex McCarthy has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Simon Mignolet. The Reds will need a new back-up shot-stopper with the Belgian set to leave; however, the Tom Hopkinson from the Daily Mirror reports that McCarthy is Klopp’s preferred choice.

Meanwhile, De Telegraaf (via talkSPORT) claim that Liverpool are one of the favourites to sign Ajax star Hakim Ziyech. The 26-year-old is sought after by Liverpool and Arsenal are contributing 21 goals last term.

