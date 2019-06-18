TOULOUSE, FRANCE – January 22: Sheyi Ojo #11 of Stade de Reims in action during the Toulouse FC V Stade de Reims, Coupe de France match at the Stadium Municipal de Toulouse on January 22nd 2019 in Toulouse, France (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Scottish Premiership side Rangers have secured the signature of winger Sheyi Ojo on a season-long loan from Liverpool. The 21-year-old has made 13 appearances for the European Champions. Ojo has also spent successful loan spells in the Sky Bet Championship with Wigan Athletic in the last half of the 2014/2015 season and Wolverhampton Wanderers during the first half of the 2015/2016 season.

📝 #RangersFC are today delighted to confirm the signing of @sheyi_ojo from @LFC on a season-long loan deal subject to international clearance. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) June 18, 2019

A Chance?

When Jurgen Klopp became the manager of Liverpool the youngster returned to Anfield, playing in 11 matches and scoring a vital goal in the FA Cup against Exeter City. A further loan spell followed when Ojo travelled to Fulham for the 2017/2018 season. The Englishman played a part in the Cottagers earning promotion to the Premier League, with 24 appearances and four goals.

Last season the young winger was loaned out the French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims after signing a new deal with the Reds. Ojo featured 17 times and scored one goal as the Ligue 1 outfit finished in the top ten.

Easy Decision

Speaking to Rangers TV, the Englishman explained about the move and why he believes it is the right time to make a loan move the Scottish Top Flight.

“When I heard Rangers were interested I spoke to my representatives, the gaffer Steven Gerrard, and I spoke to Liverpool as well.

“I think all the parties believed this was the right destination for me, for my career and for this season.

“I spoke to Andy Firth and Ovie Ejaria and a few other players who play in this league as well.”

Ojo is promising the Rangers fan a team player and is looking forward to getting started. The 21-year-old can’t wait to make an impression with his new loan club on the wing.

“I would say I am quite a good team player. I am just hoping I can show everyone what I can do,” he continued.

With Rangers finishing second in the Premiership last season, Ojo adds extra opportunities down the wing. The Gers will look to challenge Celtic for the title once more.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on