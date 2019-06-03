LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – JUNE 02: Liverpool’s players celebrate on board an open-top parade bus during the UEFA Champions League victory parade, after winning yesterday’s final against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid, on June 2, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Liverpool overcame Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final with an early penalty from Mohamed Salah and a late Divock Origi strike sealing Jurgen Klopp’s first managerial success in a tournament final with the Reds. It was a scrappy game to watch but it was one where Liverpool’s defensive minded players were able to show their class.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker – 8: A performance that was in stark antithesis to Loris Karius against Real Madrid in the 2018 final. He confidently commanded his box, distributed the ball expertly and made some important saves to keep Tottenham out.

Defence

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8: A really mature display from the youngster. His positioning was excellent and he defended well. Going forward, he was even better.

Joel Matip – 7: His performances in the team since Joe Gomez’s injury have been immense. He’s not just a solid partner for Virgil van Dijk because he takes responsibility on the field, he comes out of the back with the ball and plays smart passes. Solid and assured.

Virgil van Dijk – 8: A colossus and yet another Liverpool star who is made for the big occasion. When a player takes him on, you’re never in doubt who is coming out on top. Gave no change to Son Heung-min, Harry Kane or Dele Alli.

Andy Robertson – 7: Another excellent display by the left-back. Forced Hugo Lloris into action with a long-range drive and provided constant assurances, both defensively and offensively, down the left-hand side.

Midfield

Fabinho – 7: Held a good position in front of the Liverpool defence. His game was very simple but he did his job without being overly fancy. When Fabinho is at his best, he is doing the basic things well.

Jordan Henderson – 6: Quiet game for the Liverpool skipper. Put in the miles but struggled as Spurs seemed to have the edge in the midfield battle. He’s been a big part of Liverpool’s successes this season, however, so it’s good to see him lift a trophy at the end of it.

Georginio Wijnaldum – 5: Struggled to really make an impression after his outstanding match against Barcelona at Anfield. Part of a collectively lethargic Liverpool attacking force.

Forwards

Mo Salah – 6: Nerves of steel to dispatch the early penalty on the biggest of stages. Otherwise, it was a quiet day for the Egyptian. Tried to come inside on many occasions but got little change out of the Tottenham defenders.

Roberto Firmino – 4: It’s worth remembering that the Brazilian was returning from injury because he was well off-the-pace. Lacked his usual energy and exuberance so it was no surprise to see him replaced by Origi.

Sadio Mane – 6: Liverpool’s front-three weren’t dynamic at all but Mane did put in the miles. His early dart down the left caught Spurs unawares with his cross leading to the controversial penalty kick. Like Salah, he was often ineffectual but he did make a telling contribution.

Substitutions

Divock Origi – 6 (for Firmino, 58): Offered a lot of running but he couldn’t seem to do much with the ball. Well taken clincher, nonetheless.

James Milner – 6 (for Wijnaldum, 62): He was more involved than Wijnaldum having been brought on to steady the ship. Almost scored with a shot from the edge of the box that he dragged wide.

Joe Gomez – N/A (for Mane, 90)

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on