LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – JUNE 26: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Sepp van den Berg signs for Liverpool Football Club at Melwood Training Ground on June 26, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have made their first signing of the summer, agreeing a deal with Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle for teenager Sepp van den Berg. The 17-year-old made 15 appearances for Zwolle in the Dutch top-flight last season and is also a Netherlands U19 international, receiving four caps.

Welcome to Liverpool FC, Sepp 🙌 #LFC have agreed a deal with PEC Zwolle for the transfer of Sepp van den Berg 🔴 https://t.co/Mf8uphGrAY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 27, 2019

Details

Liverpool have not officially disclosed the transfer fee for Sepp van den Berg, but The Guardian reports that he has cost the 2018/19 Champions League winners just an initial £1.3 million. This could, though, rise to £4.4 million should he make a substantial number of Premier League and European appearances.

The Guardian report also says that van den Berg has not been signed as an academy player by the Reds, signalling the faith they have in the defender even at such a young age. It is thought he will be a young talent that can be developed in the first team under Jurgen Klopp.

Although the move is agreed between the two sides, he will officially become a Liverpool player on July 1.

High Praise

Sepp van den Berg joins a number of Dutch centre-backs to have made the headlines this summer and throughout the past season. Virgil van Dijk’s performances for Liverpool never seem to falter and he could help his fellow countryman to settle in at Anfield once this deal is complete.

As well, Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt really came to prominence this season for his performances in the Eredivisie and the Champions League. The 19-year-old has been constantly linked with moves this summer, with Juventus looking the most likely destination according to The Guardian.

De Ligt has also given praise to Liverpool’s new youngster, telling Dutch outlet De Stentor that he predicts a bright future but that he must remain grounded to reach his full potential.

