Liverpool fell just short of winning the Premier League title in 2018/19, finishing just one point behind Manchester City. Their Champions League success made up for the pain of losing out on the Premier League title. However, does Jurgen Klopp need to strengthen his Liverpool side in order to win the Premier League title?

Liverpool Need Strength and Depth

Jurgen Klopp already has a fairly big squad at Liverpool. However, there are several players out-of-contract and outgoings from Anfield expected. They need to replace them in order to win the Premier League.

Left-back is an area in need of strengthening, following the departure of Alberto Moreno. The Spaniard was not offered a new contract and is expected to join Villarreal. It leaves Andy Robertson as the only left-back at Anfield. Despite the first choice left-back, Klopp will need a capable replacement if Robertson picks up an injury.

Furthermore, according to Owen Fulda of the Daily Star, Crystal Palace are targeting deals for Simon Mignolet and Nathaniel Clyne. If they were to both leave, it would leave Liverpool short at both right-back and in goal. As a result, Jurgen Klopp should look to strengthen his squad.

Over-Reliance on Their Front Three?

Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are undeniably important to Liverpool. Keeping them together will be important in their bid to win the Premier League.

However, are Jurgen Klopp’s side over-reliant on the trio? They scored 60% of Liverpool’s goals in all competitions last season. Does the midfield need to contribute more goals?

Manchester City’s midfield contributed a total of 48 goals last season. In comparison, Liverpool’s contributed just 22. Signing a goal-scoring midfielder may bolster their chances of lifting the Premier League trophy.

Time to Give Youth a Go?

Liverpool have an outstanding academy. However, the only academy graduate to be given regular first team appearances in recent years is Trent Alexander-Arnold. Instead of spending large amounts of money on players likely to sit on the bench, why not give academy players are chance?

Harry Wilson and Rhian Brewster are two players who should be given an opportunity. Wilson showed his quality during his loan spell at Derby last season, scoring 15 goals in 40 appearances. While Rhian Brewster does not have the same experience as Wilson, their high expectations for the 19-year-old.

Verdict

Jurgen Klopp only needs one or two signings to help pad out his squad. As a result, should he make these signings then it will put them in a good position to win the Premier League.

