It’s no secret that Liverpool‘s Ryan Kent has been impressing on loan with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers. After a number of previous unsuccessful loan spells, the winger has settled in well at Ibrox, scoring six and assisting nine. He was named Rangers’ ‘Young Player of the Year’ last month and has been nominated for the ‘PFA Scotland Player of the Year’.

With Kent having showcased some real talent in Scotland, his future has been heavily talked about. However, just where does it lay?

Who is Ryan Kent?

22-year-old Ryan Kent was born in Oldham, Greater Manchester. He joined the Liverpool academy in 2003, working his way up the youth ranks before joining Coventry City on loan in 2015. It lasted four months, with Ryan’s parent club recalling him to be assessed by manager Jurgen Klopp. He made one appearance when brought back to Liverpool, an FA-Cup tie versus Exeter City, which remains his only senior appearance for the Reds.

In the summer of 2016, Kent was sent out on loan for a second time and would play in the Championship for Barnsley. He was directly involved in six goals, finishing the season as the Yorkshire outfit’s ‘Young Player of the Year’.

The 2017/18 campaign saw Kent sign a new contract with Liverpool, before enduring a further two loan stints, with SC Freiburg of the German Bundesliga and Bristol City of the English second tier. The youngster failed to impress with any of the two and was unable to find the net.

In August 2018, Kent joined Rangers on a season-long loan deal. Small but skilful, the winger has been a revelation at the club. Despite having spent a chunk of the season on the sidelines with an injury, this loan move has been without a doubt Kent’s best. Having picked up plenty of goals and assists, including against arch-rivals Celtic, he has become a fan favourite with supporters, who are desperate to keep hold of him.

Where Will Kent Play Next Season?

Kent’s future has been speculated by the Scottish media for months. Rangers are obvious suitors, with gaffer Steven Gerrard stating personally that he wants to keep the Englishman at Ibrox after his current loan deal. But who else is interested in his services?

Well, it was reported in March that Liverpool value Ryan at £7 million, which would be a colossal fee for a club like Rangers. However, that is an extremely affordable price for Premier League clubs, and a risky but ultimately affordable figure for certain Championship clubs too.

No Premier clubs have expressed serious interest, but it seems he would be a good fit for a smaller club in England’s top flight. Kent has spent much of his time in Scotland making taller and stronger defenders look silly. His ability to dribble could be a huge asset to a Premier League side, as well as a smart investment.

What Does Kent Think?

Kent himself recently suggested that he is ready to move on from Liverpool. He said: “I am tired of changing clubs each year and want to settle down. Liverpool have been good to me, but going back there each year and doing well in pre-season, and then going back out on loan is a repetitive cycle.”

The 22-year-old added that he feels at home with Rangers. “I’ve felt comfortable here, I’ve felt at home. The coaching staff and manager have found areas in my game to improve that other managers haven’t. That’s no disrespect to them, but I’ve enjoyed myself on and off the pitch and that has been a massive factor in my performances.”

Only time will tell where Kent will end up next season. He certainly feels comfortable at Rangers, admitting that it is a ‘possibility’ that he will remain with the ‘Teddy Bears’. Steven Gerrard’s advice to the prospect is to ‘go where you feel happy’. He definitely has a bright future ahead of him, and will have a big decision to make this summer that will shape his career.

