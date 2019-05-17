LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are keen to sign Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, according to reports from Canal+ and Jordan Seward of the Daily Mail. Madrid wish to improve their attacking options and see Salah as the perfect player.

Another Impressive Campaign

Real Madrid will look to persuade Liverpool to sell Mohamed Salah this summer, according to reports from France.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is keen to bolster his attacking options. With Eden Hazard close to moving to the Spanish side, the Frenchman is intent on bringing Salah to the Bernabeu.

According to Canal+ (France), Zidane hopes to add Salah to a three-pronged attack of Hazard and Karim Benzema next season.

The forward’s pace and movement would add a missing element to Real; however, the 26-year-old is one of Jurgen Klopp’s prized assets and Liverpool are unlikely to let him leave easily.

Salah has enjoyed another successful campaign at Anfield, netting 26 times in all competitions as Liverpool challenged for the Premier League and reached a second Champions League final is as many seasons.

Zidane is keen to sign the Egyptian after informing Gareth Bale that he is not part of his plans for next term.

If Madrid are unable to achieve a deal for Salah, they may look to advance interest in Lille’s Nicholas Pepe (Sun) and Salah’s Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane (talkSPORT).

Pepe scored 21 goals and contributed twelve assists this season, earning himself admirers from across Europe.

Mane’s 11 goals since January aided Liverpool’s title challenge; however, the forward’s goal-scoring form has led to interest from Madrid.

Spanish outlet El Confidencial claim that Mane wants to play for Zidane, although the Spanish giants will only pursue the striker if he hands in a transfer request.

A deal for Mane is unlikely, however, after he signed a new long-term contract in November.

