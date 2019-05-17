LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on before the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images)

In 116 of the previous 119 seasons Liverpool’s tally of 97 points would have seen them crowned champions, so how can Jurgen Klopp improve the Reds squad? It’s hard to critique a team as strong as Liverpool’s but there are a few key areas that could be fine-tuned. While they only lost one game in the Premier League they did fall behind by drawing seven, and turning just one of these draws into a win would have clinched the title. When asked what Liverpool need to do better, most supporters answered ‘cut out the draws’.

Keeping Key Players

Jurgen Klopp’s first port of call should be ensuring the core of his Liverpool team stay together. This should be easy due to the positive atmosphere around Anfield and surely no player will want to jump ship with the prospect of settling the score with Manchester City next season. Klopp will look to strengthen his side by replacing fringe players, such as Alberto Moreno, who is set to leave in the summer. Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren are three players who could also free up some budget so Klopp can inject some new life into his team.

Improving Squad Depth

One area highlighted as a problem for Liverpool is squad depth and versatility. Outside of Liverpool’s starting 11, there is definite room for improvement with many people pointing out the strength of City’s squad as being superior. Improving Liverpool’s bench is one way to add versatility in some of those close games that ended as a draw. Liverpool don’t need a flood of new signings but a luxury player in midfield and up front could see them transition into a terrifyingly well-rounded team.

Lacking Goals From Midfield

There are few teams that can match Liverpool’s forward line. Both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are huge goal threats and with Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi supplementing the front line they are more than a handful. That being said, goals from midfield have been a problem. Liverpool are suffering from having too many similar players in midfield. Adding a more creative influence into the midfield would help in those tough games that feel like attack vs defence and lift the strain from Mane and Salah.

The current midfield crop of Naby Keita, Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana haven’t been able to fill the creative gap left by Philippe Coutinho. If Klopp can find a new midfield maestro it could propel Liverpool to their first title since the 1989/1990 season. Although, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain coming back from a major knee injury could answer Liverpool’s creative need. The Ox is a fan favourite, has a huge engine and can offer a creative outlet from midfield. If Chamberlain can force his way into Klopp’s plans can offer a change in pace and improve the Liverpool squad.

Klopp’s team could yet win the Champions League and if they do, that will provide a huge boost for transfers. Liverpool will have silverware to prove they are a top side with ambitions to be the best in the world. Jurgen Klopp will need to attract top bracket players if he is to unseat Manchester City next season.

Main Photo

