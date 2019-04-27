LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – APRIL 26: Naby Keita of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Huddersfield Town at Anfield on April 26, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

After steamrolling through Huddersfield Town on Friday night, Liverpool kept their title hopes alive. Jurgen Klopp’s men sit top of the table with two games left to play. However, their counterparts Manchester City are just two points behind with three games left in their season.

A Crucial Big Win

Despite being 3-0 up at half-time, Klopp decided to keep his star wingers on the pitch for the entire match. Both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored first-half goals but the German manager still did not seem satisfied.

With the Barcelona matchup in the Champions League approaching, many fans thought their star attackers would see some rest. However, Klopp understands the importance of ensuring a win and gaining momentum, even if it risks his players’ fatigue or potential injuries. The gamble paid off as both Mane and Salah scored in the second half.

The win was massive for the Red’s as they reach the final stretch of the season. Manchester City were smashing Liverpool on goal difference, but the Reds boss seems to be trying to make sure he can compete with both points and goal difference. Now, Liverpool have a goal difference of +64, just below Manchester City’s +67.

The Final Stretch

Here are Liverpool’s and Manchester City’s final Premier League matches:

Liverpool:

Manchester City:

Liverpool must win out to continue to compete with Manchester City. The defending champions must wave off the pressure and come through in the clutch. Pep Guardiola’s men are tasked with facing former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers. The Northern Irish manager recently joined Leicester and he can do a huge favour for Liverpool by taking points off City.

Manchester City became huge favourites after defeating Manchester United in their last match. Will the pressure of Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp get to Pep Guardiola? Or will Manchester City ‘clutch up’ and secure their second consecutive title?

