Liverpool are in a tough position regarding their future contract expirations due to the club having a tough contract negotiation strategy. This year, players like Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge are expected to join another club for free as they will see their contracts come to an end. Liverpool may want to re-think their negotiation strategy and secure key players.

In the past years, Liverpool have lost quality players due to their tough contract negotiation strategy. A few include Raheem Sterling, whose quality continues to improve after every year under Pep Guardiola as Manchester City. As well, Emre Can, who won Serie A with Juventus this year.

Now it is vital that the Reds are able to, if not keep these players, sell them while their value remains intact. The club must continue to invest into quality players as they are re-emerging as one of Europe’s top clubs. It is vital that Liverpool make the most of their contract situations right now in order to prepare for the future.

This is because 2023 will be the most challenging year for the club if they are unable to remain competitive. Here is a list of players whose contracts expire at the end of the 2023 season:

Note that these players are some of the best players at the club, if not the best players. The entire attack and midfield core, as well as centre-back positions, are in jeopardy. How Liverpool proceed will decide on the quality for the future of the club.

There are some tough decisions waiting for the club and manager Jürgen Klopp. They will have to decide which players they can afford to use their tough strategy with. Will Liverpool be able to overcome this adversity? Or, will the contract negotiations be the downfall of the recently resurfacing giants of European Football?

