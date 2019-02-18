LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – JULY 17: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Rhian Brewster of Liverpool after signing a contract extension on July 17, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Liverpool academy at Melwood has produced some of Europe’s biggest talents over the years. Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard, Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher are all graduates from the Reds’ youth academy, out of which Owen went on to win the Ballon d’Or. The latest name to make a big impact from Liverpool’s academy has been Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back has been a part of the Liverpool academy since 2004. Now he is an invaluable asset in Liverpool’s first team. Currently, he is the most valuable full-back in the world, according to the latest CIES Football report.

Brewster’s Time to Perform

Another name who could start making an impact in Liverpool’s first team is 18-year-old Rhian Brewster. The English star, who won the Golden Boot at the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017, has struggled with an ankle injury which has kept him sidelined for many months.

Now, back in full training, the young striker is aiming to start his journey as a Liverpool first team professional from the start of next season. With Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi looking set to leave the club in summer, it’s the perfect time for Brewster to play as a second choice striker behind Roberto Firmino.

Jurgen Klopp promised Brewster some regular first-team football. This urged the youngster to sign a new long-term deal at the club at the beginning of this season. The U17 World Cup winner is considered as one of Europe’s top talents. He has been playing for Liverpool’s U23 team since he was 16 and has performed consistently in Premier League 2. With Klopp not willing to enter the market to sign a deputy striker, it looks likely that Brewster will be given enough chances from the start of next season to prove his quality.

Brewster’s Role Next Season

Next season will be a big step in Brewster’s young Liverpool career. He will have a big responsibility on his shoulders at such a young age. Klopp is always known for trusting his youth players. He has turned players like Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus, Mats Hummels, Mario Gotze and now Alexander-Arnold as well as Joe Gomez into world class individuals. Klopp has already shown his delight about Brewster’s way back from injury. The German manager said that the young striker will be playing a crucial role for Liverpool from the start of next season.

Daniel Sturridge was given the role of deputy striker this season following an impressive pre-season from the England striker. The 29-year-old has scored some crucial goals for Liverpool this season. His long-range strike at Chelsea along with his powerful header against Paris Saint-Germain has been very important for Liverpool this season. On the other hand, Divock Origi has scored one of Liverpool’s most important goals this season. The 96th-minute winner against Everton was crucial for the Reds. Both of these strikers have played a very important role for Liverpool this season when other attackers failed to deliver.

With these two almost certain to leave Liverpool this summer in search of regular first-team football, Klopp will likely have young Brewster as Firmino’s deputy. Liverpool signed the young striker from Chelsea back in 2014. His consistent performances over the past four years at Liverpool have earned him Klopp’s trust with the first team. The German has high faith and confidence in this youngster as he aims to become Liverpool’s next ‘Michael Owen’ and win the Ballon d’Or.

