Harry Wilson became a favourite among Liverpool fans after he scored that stunning free-kick against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford earlier this season. The Liverpool youngster, who was loaned to Derby County to gain first team experience, has done wonders for his club. The Welsh midfielder has scored ten goals in 23 starts for the Frank Lampard’s side this season and is already eyeing a place in Liverpool’s first team from the start of next season. His eye-catching performances have caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp, who hasn’t ruled out using the midfielder as a regular first-team player for next season.

Fighting Battles to Reach His Liverpool Dream

Wilson received his Wales debut at the age of 16. However, a series of injuries after that kept him sidelined for months. He had a few loan spells away from the club amidst the injuries, and a strong season with Liverpool’s U23 team earned him a loan move to Hull City last year where he thrived and caught Klopp’s attention. Klopp knows Wilson’s potential ability and his importance in Liverpool’s future. His performances at Derby have shown that the Wales international is ready to play with the big boys on Merseyside.

The player has performed consistently under Chelsea legend Frank Lampard. Even Wales’s boss Ryan Giggs has been in full praise of the youngster. Five of his goals in all competitions directly from free-kicks. He is known for his long-range shooting and has got a sniper in his left foot. His ability to dribble past players swiftly makes him a difficult opponent to come against. He is a versatile player and can take up many attacking positions. The player has shown immense determination in achieving his dream of playing for Liverpool’s first team.

Potential Role For Harry Wilson Next Season

With Adam Lallana ageing and Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi leaving the club, Wilson has something to offer to the Liverpool attack next season. He can act as a deputy to star player Mohamed Salah or can play behind him in left-midfield. Wilson will add to the attacking depth of Liverpool’s first team which will help them perform consistently in every competition. Wilson can complement the two fellow left-footers Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri well in the Liverpool attack. He is a very creative player and his pace can make the Liverpool attack deadlier than ever.

Wilson should follow the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold to make a mark in Liverpool’s first team. The 21-year-old midfielder is likely to stay at Anfield next season and play regularly. Jurgen Klopp will not be looking into the market to get some attacking reinforcements as he will keep his faith in this Welsh star to deliver regularly next season. So, it is quite likely that from next season Liverpool will have three deadly left-footed players in Salah, Shaqiri and Wilson; quite the trio.

