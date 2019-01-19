LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – JANUARY 18: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool signing a contract extension at Anfield on January 18, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a new long-term deal with the club that is expected to see him stay at Anfield until the summer of 2024. The 20-year-old has made 67 appearances for the Reds since his first-team debut in October 2016.

It’s been quite the year for Alexander-Arnold who, since his last contract extension in July 2017, has seen himself become a regular in the starting eleven for Jurgen Klopp’s title-pushing side, as well as represent England at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Prior to that tournament, he was a key figure in Liverpool’s run to the Champions League final and subsequently played in the final where they lost to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold becomes the latest Liverpool player to commit himself to a new deal after it was announced yesterday that left-back Andy Robertson had extended his stay to 2024 as well.

Additionally, Joe Gomez signed a new deal back in December and other key players such as Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane also agreed on new deals.

Only one member of Liverpool’s current squad sees their contract finish at the end of the season. Alberto Moreno may be the only player to move on, either in this window or the next, as he is firmly behind Robertson in the pecking order at left-back, which could see some new competition come in for that position.

The Reds are currently injury-hit in defence and Alexander-Arnold in part of that injury list. Fabinho filled in at centre-back in the win over Brighton last weekend, the game in which Alexander-Arnold went off injured.

It was feared that he could be out for up to four weeks but, after responding well to treatment, Liverpool are hoping that he will be available for the visit of Leicester City on January 30th.

