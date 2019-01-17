LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – JANUARY 17: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Andy Robertson of Liverpool after signing a long term extension on his contract at Melwood Training Ground on January 17, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The 24-year-old defender signs a five-year deal with Liverpool after superb performances for the Reds. Robertson joined from Hull City 18 months ago for £9 million and is now a usual starter for Klopp’s team.

Contract Extensions

Andrew Robertson is the latest Liverpool player to commit his long-term future to the Reds. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, talented youngster Joe Gomez, as well as the deadly Liverpool trio consisting of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all signed contract extensions in 2018 after a great season at the club.

Alexander-Arnold’s Future

Next to be approached over a new contract is Trent Alexander-Arnold. The academy graduate of Liverpool has proven how necessary he is for the team ever since his first match for the Reds. As a result of his fine form, he is even considered the world’s most valuable full-back from a transfer value perspective by French organisation CIES.

Title Run

Scottish left-back Andy Robertson has been very impressive for the Liverpool team and is a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans. The Reds are currently sitting on top of the Premier League table.

They are followed by 2017/18 Champions Manchester City who are four points behind. The team playing at Anfield seems closer to the Prem Title than ever and Robertson, arguably the best left-back in the league, is one of the reasons why.

Injury Crisis

The biggest worry for Klopp and the team so far are the many injured players. The latest in the ”injured” list is the young English defender Alexander-Arnold. The right-back suffered a knee injury against Brighton but still played 90 minutes for Liverpool.

Other unfit players are Georginio Wijnaldum, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joe Gomez and more. Another injured defender is Dejan Lovren, pulling a hamstring injury just a few minutes after the start of Liverpool’s FA Cup match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The third-round match at Molineux ended in a surprising defeat for the Reds.

