Italy v Ukraine – Friendly Nicolo Barella of Italy at Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy on October 10, 2018 (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Nicolo Barella is a name that is growing quickly in Italy. He managed to play in his first ever game for Italy in a 1-1 draw against Ukraine in which he impressed. He has been on the radar of top clubs and he is quickly developing and growing. Juventus, AC Milan and many more clubs are in for his signature.

According to Football Italia, Liverpool are leading the race for the 21-year-old. Cagliari have set their asking price at €50 million and a bidding war could take place. He seems to be an exciting prospect who can take Europe by storm.

Barella isn’t currently the huge name that top clubs are buying. He is still building a reputation in Italy and is continuing to improve. Elite clubs have realized his great potential and have included him in their transfer plans.

The Cagliari man can play anywhere in the middle. This season, he has managed to score one goal in eight Serie A appearances. He also managed to gain an average of 7.15 match rating per league game. He is known for good shooting as well as good passing. The youngster averages 45.1 passes every league game.

His growth is increasing considerably. In June 2017, his market value was estimated to be €1.75 million. Now it has increased to €30 million; he is climbing up the ranks in Europe.

There are six players at Liverpool that play in his position. Competition for a starting 11 spot will be very intense. However, Klopp knows how to manage all of them. The German coach can turn Barella into a world-class midfielder. The Liverpool boss is known to turn the good into the great.

This move would boost Liverpool. Barella could help boost The Reds’ iconic front three. He could carry his club and country in the future. The youngster has great potential and can surely become one of the best.

