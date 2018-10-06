Roberto Firmino of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group C match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy on 3 October 2018. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Football’s increasingly a squad game – but that doesn’t mean managers don’t have preferred first-choice XIs in mind. Getting the balance right is crucial, as much today for Jurgen Klopp as it was one of his Liverpool predecessors, Rafa Benitez.

Spotting when it’s not working is important as well, although it didn’t take a genius to work

out something was wrong when Liverpool were three goals down to Milan in the 2005 Champions League final. Fixing it was another matter, and Benitez did so and then some in

his crowning achievement as Reds boss.

Klopp couldn’t quite do the same against Real Madrid in 2018 but it got Betting.net wondering – what would an XI of the German’s runners-up and the Spaniard’s winners look like? And rather than just cram the best players into a team no matter what, there’s an attempt at balance here.

It’d be easy to cram the best attackers from each generation into the hypothetical XI, but that team would fare worse than the real Liverpool did in the first half in Istanbul.

Both managers liked to play a 4-3-3 formation at times, so that’s the system used, and the

result is a team that would give any team today a run for their money. The 2005 players

outnumber their modern-day counterparts but if this exercise was carried out in summer 2019, maybe that’d be different. Particularly in goal and in defence, if Alisson, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson contribute to a title or Champions League-winning season, it’d be hard to argue against their inclusion.

Until then, it’s the 2005 side that has the edge, but really it’s a case of wishful thinking either way. Just imagine today’s front three supported by a midfield including Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso, backed up by prime Sami Hyypia and Jamie Carragher.

Main image:

Related

View the original article on