Jurgen Klopp took over Liverpool on 8th October 2015 and11 days later drew his first game 0-0, against Tottenham. The squad that day is a stark contrast to the one that Klopp manages now. Only a handful of the squad remain, and only one of those handful is still a regular first team starter; that being James Milner. £382,850,000 later and, surely, the rebuilding period is finally complete.

Who Has He Brought?

The money he has spent may seem like a complete overhaul, but in fact, he has only brought in 19 players, relatively small figure when put in proportion. It’s money well spent though, as he has brought in several key players. Mo Salah, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk were major signings for Liverpool and have been majorly successful so far in their time at Anfield, becoming an integral part of the system.

Van Dijk is arguably the best signing out of all of them. Before the Dutchman arrived, the Liverpool defence was shaky and easy to beat. This season, in van Dijk’s first full season, the Reds have conceded just the two goals in the league, a very impressive feat. The ball-playing centre-back has changed the game for Klopp. Alongside Joe Gomez, there is now a formidable partnership at the back for Liverpool.

However, some of Klopp’s best signings have not been for big money. Andy Robertson has been an important asset for Liverpool this season. With two assists and three big chances created, he is very much a wing-back for Liverpool. At first, he shared his role with Alberto Moreno but has now made the left-back role is own. For just £8 million, he has more than proved his worth.

Although featuring sparsely so far this season, Xherdan Shaqiri could also prove to be a useful addition. He will most certainly bolster the squad depth available to Klopp. The Swiss international will prove threatening off the bench, as he is a more than adequate substitute. Last season, Shaqiri scored eight goals for a relegated Stoke side. At £12.5 million, Shaqiri could prove to be a steal later in the season.

Who Has Left Liverpool Under Klopp?

The squad overhaul could not be done without players leaving Anfield. A total of 24 players have left Anfield at a total of £270,000,000. £142,000,000 of that was on Phillipe Coutinho’s transfer to Barcelona. Despite being a key player at the time, the Reds do not miss the Brazilian now. The trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Salah are one of the best front three’s in the world, and fitting in Coutinho was only hard work for Klopp. It was a good problem to have, but not a problem he would have wanted.

Klopp has showed the door to many squad players in his time at Anfield. Christian Benteke and Mamadou Sakho both joined Crystal Palace for a combined £58,000,000. Both joined Liverpool as first team players, however, under Klopp, they were reduced to only squad players and subsquently left. Furthermore, both Jordon Ibe and Joe Allen left to get first team opportunities elsewhere.

Jurgen Klopp’s exodus of players has proved worthwhile. It has bolstered Liverpool’s overall squad depth dramatically and the Reds would not have been able to make it to the Champions League without their squad depth.

Is the Rebuilding Complete?

Jurgen Klopp’s rebuilding mission is seemingly finally complete. It may have cost an awful lot of money, but over time it will prove worth it. Plenty of his signings have already proved their worth. If sold, the likes of Mane, Salah and Robertson will all give Liverpool plenty of profit. Any Liverpool fan would say that the rebuilding has been worth it. The Reds will be competitive for many years to come under Klopp.

