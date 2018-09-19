LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: James Milner of Liverpool scores a penalty during the Group C match of the UEFA Champions League between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Anfield on September 18, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Roberto Firmino came off the bench to score the winner that gave Liverpool a deserved win in their Group C opener. It was a game that Liverpool had seemingly won and threw away before winning it again, sparking incredible emotion at Anfield; the kind of Champions League emotion that is now commonplace amongst the Anfield faithful.

Paris Saint-Germain’s front three possess all the star power that is to be expected from one of Europe’s top sides, with the Parisians spending top dollar to acquire them. But money can’t buy drive and determination, something this Liverpool team has in abundance.

Having seemingly thrown away a game that they had dominated, Liverpool failed to accept anything less than the win they so thoroughly deserved. It was the type of spirited performance that has become the norm for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Champions League; the kind of performance which saw them reach last years final.

Summer investment has bolstered the squad that came so close last season, making Liverpool Premier League contenders and taking away their somewhat harsh moniker as Champions League underdogs. They will face Europe’s biggest sides as equals this time around as Klopp looks to reap the rewards of a well-built squad.

Daniel Sturridge Looks Fit

Daniel Sturridge was given the nod to start a Champions League game for the first time in six years. This was a change that was perhaps forced as Roberto Firmino started on the bench following his eye injury. He again gave us another flash of the raw finishing ability that the 29-year-old has always possessed but has struggled to consistently deliver between periods of layoff.

Sturridge put Liverpool ahead on the half-hour mark. Thiago Silva afforded him space as he was caught under the flight of Andy Robertson’s cross and Sturridge nodded home. The striker has endured a frustrating career marred by injuries and will be hoping to stay fit for what could be a successful Liverpool season, a sentiment reiterated by his boss.

”Daniel (Sturridge) played a super game. I have never seen him as fit as he is in the moment” said Klopp in his post-match interview.

PSG’s European Problem

Something of a running theme in recent European tournaments is PSG’s unparalleled ability to consistently underachieve. Their team is full of some of the games biggest stars built on a virtually unlimited budget. Yet, they somehow continue to disappoint on the big stage. The Parisians have never surpassed the quarter-finals of the competition and, based on this evidence, it’s a trend not soon to be bucked.

The French champions do not look like a Thomas Tuchel side. Their passing is stagnant and the front three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani play as if unaware each of each other’s existence. Liverpool controlled the ball for long periods of time and they patiently picked PSG’s lethargic defensive lines apart. In the end, the scoreline flattered the visitors.

Neymar Problem

Neymar’s wish to be considered amongst the elite of world football saw him step away from Lionel Messi’s shadow at Barcelona and into the French league. And his stats in Ligue 1 have been predictably impressive with 23 goals and 14 assists in 24 appearances. But his impact in the big games continues to undermine his undeniable talent as he was again a bystander for the majority of the game.

Performances of this kind have become worryingly common for Neymar since joining PSG. The Brazilian is never the best player in any game considered ‘big’, and for a player with such outrageous talent, that just won’t cut it. Neymar must justify his price tag on the big stage and there is arguably no bigger stage than the Champions League.

