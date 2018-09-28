26th September 2018, Anfield, Liverpool, England; Carabao Cup football, third round, Liverpool versus Chelsea; Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager takes his seat in the dugout before the match (photo by David Blunsden/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Fourteen years on since Arsene Wenger guided his ‘Invincibles’ to an unbeaten season in the Premier League, no other side have been able to achieve this phenomenal feat.

After a perfect start in the opening six games, Liverpool fans can dare to dream. Can Klopp sustain this indomitable form and is expecting him to do so a realistic aim?

Liverpool’s Scintillating Start

Six wins from a possible six games undeniably forecasts glory at Anfield this season in the Premier League. Klopp seems to have injected an attitude into his players that breeds confidence and belief. His side go into games expecting to win and, invariably, they deliver.

Klopp has strengthened key departments and preserved the contagiously ambitious team spirit that carried Liverpool to a Champions League final. Crucially, he hasn’t deviated from the winning formula that proved so successful last season.

The cruel loss against Real Madrid in May, it seems, has ignited more fire in the bellies of his players. There now seems to be a greater maturity and a shared desire to win silverware, which is manifesting into a tangible reality for Liverpool fans.

Healthy Competition

The squad depth that Liverpool possess is nothing short of formidable and strengthens their claim to invincibility. Pep Guardiola’s dominance last season was largely down to the wealth of talent at his disposal at Manchester City and seemingly this is something Klopp has recognised.

The Liverpool boss has recruited wisely and has the luxury to rotate a squad that is loaded with star-studded talent. This super-abundancy of options generates a competitive atmosphere in the Liverpool ranks and now nobody’s position is safe – Klopp’s players must fight for their place.

This can only be a good thing. Klopp seems to be continually propagating an environment fuelled by ambition and competitiveness that has – and will continue to be – translated on the pitch. If his side are to be invincible, then this high-octane, high-aiming ethos must surely continue.

Let’s Not Get Ahead of Ourselves

Whilst there is evidence to suggest Liverpool may go undefeated this season, there is a reason why only one team has achieved it in the Premier League era. Ultimately, to sustain such unwavering consistency is a tall order and something which requires Herculean levels of discipline.

If we use Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincible’ squad as a yardstick, this current Liverpool side arguably lack some crucial ingredients. For example, Klopp’s men could benefit from a born leader such as Patrick Vieira in the middle of the park.

Another factor is the ever-increasingly competitive and unpredictable nature of the Premier League. With more money and resources, lower league clubs are more equipped since 2004 and have been able to topple the top sides more easily. Despite an immaculate start so far, Jurgen Klopp’s men are not immune from a shock defeat from time to time.

Consider Manchester City in the 2015/16 season, for example. Despite winning their opening five games, they ultimately finished fourth and fell to ten defeats. Hiccups, therefore, should be considered an inevitability and invincibility, on the other hand, an implausible fantasy.

The Weight of Expectation

Liverpool have been widely tipped to contend with Manchester City for the Premier League title this season. Though they are embracing this prospect so far with great aplomb, cracks may begin to show in upcoming months.

Despite possessing impressive squad depth, their success is also reliant on the form of players such as Mohamed Salah. Admittedly the Egyptian is yet to replicate the unplayable form he displayed last season and he may be struggling from the lofty expectation that has been placed on him.

Ultimately, it will be a test of their mental resolve and whether they can exhibit intelligent game management when push comes to shove. Klopp admitted that he wants his side to play ‘ugly’ at times, which is certainly required to see out games sometimes.

Will Klopp’s Side Join the ‘Invincible’ Club?

Jurgen Klopp’s tenure at Liverpool has, thus far, been characterised by near misses. Now he has rebuilt and re-energised a previously tired and unambitious squad that might bring him silverware.

The possibility of invincibility does seem unlikely despite Klopp’s brilliance, but shouldn’t be laughed off too readily. The ambition and quality is there, but sustaining his side’s current form will prove difficult as the season wears on.

Liverpool fans will hope Arsene Wenger’s achievements in the 2003/04 campaign aren’t a one-off and that lightning will strike twice. The fans may, however, become resigned to the reality of an imperfect season – although it looks to be an incredibly successful season nonetheless.

