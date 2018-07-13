during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Sweden and Switzerland at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri has successfully completed a move to Liverpool. The Reds triggered his release clause of £13.5 million and hand the 26-year-old the number 23 shirt.

The former Stoke City midfielder joins Naby Keita and Fabinho as the marquee Liverpool signings of the summer thus far. The move also confirms the fact that Jürgen Klopp’s pursuit of Nabil Fekir has failed.

Shaqiri was a pivotal figure in Stoke’s survival in the past few seasons, but the Swiss forward couldn’t work his magic to keep Stoke up this year, despite netting eight goals. Xerdan Shaqiri made it very clear that he wouldn’t want to play in the Championship, and his transfer to Liverpool seemed inevitable.

Xerdan Shaqiri joined the Potters from Inter Milan in the summer of 2015 for a club-record £12 million. During his time with Stoke, the player made 92 appearances in all competitions.

During his time at Stoke and with the national team, Shaqiri consistently put in excellent performances. His technique is second to none as he has the ability to score some world class goals.

Shaqiri is also a great team player and hasn’t caused very much dressing room mayhem. Stoke fans will be gutted to see their star player go, and will have to rely on their other talents to get back into the Premier League.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will hope Shaqiri’s experience will aid in filling the void left by Philippe Coutinho after his move to Barcelona. Between the Swiss international, Keita and Fabinho, Klopp’s midfield can now compete with the technical ability of the Premier League’s other top clubs.

Xerdan Shaqiri’s move may also signal an exodus of sorts from Stoke. The highly-rated Jack Butland will certainly consider his options, as may other veterans such as Joe Allen, Ibrahim Afellay and Ryan Shawcross.

