Leicester City have completed the signing of goalkeeper Danny Ward from Liverpool for a reported £10 million fee until 2022.

The Welshman spent last season on the bench, playing only two games in the Premier League 2. The Foxes spotted him after his superb campaign on loan with Huddersfield Town in the 2016/17 season. Ward played 45 games and helped the Terriers clinch promotion to the Premiership.

Previous Seasons

Ward spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Huddersfield and had one of the best years of his career. The Welsh goalkeeper played 45 games and recorded 11 clean sheets.

After the promotion with the Terriers, Ward went back to Liverpool but had to sit on the bench while Reds manager Jürgen Klopp alternated between Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet in goal.

Ward vs. Kasper Schmeichel

Kasper Schmeichel’s World Cup performance couldn’t have been better. The Denmark international stepped into a whole new level. Despite his country’s elimination against Croatia in the Round of 16, Schmeichel kept them in the contest, saving a penalty from Luka Modric in extra-time.

Considering Schmeichel’s form and current status at Leicester, it’s very unlikely that Ward will receive a first-team role upon his arrival. However, with the goalkeeper merry-go-round in full swing, Ward could see a new partner to fight with for the number one spot soon.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a big deal for Schmeichel should they lose Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid. This could see Ward pushed into the number one spot with a trusty back-up signed to play behind him, or it could see Ward continue to fight for a spot, as he has for much of his career.

For now, Leicester now have two trustworthy goalkeepers and will be able to rotate whenever needed. It will be interesting, though, to see Leicester’s squad come the end of the transfer window, and what role Ward is likely to play this season.

