LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on March 13, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Emre Can has signed a four-year contract with Juventus. The German central midfielder was out of contract with Liverpool FC, so Juventus were able to sign him as a free transfer.

The 24-year-old helped Liverpool reach the Champions League final, making eight appearances and scoring one goal. In the Premier League, the versatile player made 26 appearances, scoring three goals. The German has five assists to his name in the top flight.

Can has not featured in the Liverpool main squad since March due to a back injury. The German was on the pitch during the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid. The arrival of Fabinho to Liverpool made the move away for Can a certainty.

The 24-year-old has also played for the German national team. His last call-up was in 2017 when Can played in all five matches of the FIFA Confederations Cup. Germany were runaway winners of the event.

What Does He Bring To Juventus?

The German being able to play as attacking midfield or a defending midfielder provides plenty of opportunity for more first-team football. Can brings with him the versatility all managers and teams look for with midfielders.

A good all-round game is always of benefit, and several clubs had been tracking Can. Juventus made the move when his contract with Liverpool expired. Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann described the German as physically strong, a good passer and technically gifted.

Moving from Liverpool to Juventus will give the German more playing time, now that he has recovered from his injury. With Premier League football not an option at Liverpool, the next step was obvious. Can will look to make a further name for himself as a versatile midfielder with talent and skill. The future is looking up for Emre Can with this move to Juventus.

