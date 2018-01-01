during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor on January 1, 2018 in Burnley, England.

At the start of play in the game against Burnley, Liverpool had the chance to draw level with Manchester United on 44 points. It was, therefore, a shock when the Liverpool team was announced. With Phillipe Coutinho and Mohammed Salah out of the squad injured and Roberto Firmino on the bench, Liverpool looked light.

A 94th-minute Liverpool goal does not hide the problems highlighted by this performance.

Dominic Solanke is a highly talented player, however, he is yet to show that he is ready for the Premier League. His size and strength allowed him to dominate in Chelsea’s youth teams. Yet, he seems short of both of these elements at first-team level.

What is more disappointing is his poor first touch which saw him squander a good opportunity in the first half. If he wishes to succeed at the top this is something he must ruthlessly remove from his game.

Keeping Daniel Sturridge until the summer is looking more and more pivotal for Liverpool. Sturridge has made his desire to leave the reds known. At this point, it would look a naïve decision to consider letting him go. Unless Liverpool brings in another striker Sturridge is the only decent backup available.

