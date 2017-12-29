LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 28: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on December 28, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

A little over two years ago, Jürgen Klopp took charge of Liverpool FC following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers as manager. Despite the German’s impressive attacking football, the most he has to show for his efforts is a return to the Champions League.

Klopp has so far failed to bring silverware to Anfield in his time at the club. He fell at the final hurdle in both the Europa League and the League Cup in 2015-16. The following season the only achievement of note was to finish fourth domestically.

