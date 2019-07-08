TUBIZE, BELGIUM – JUNE 06: Youri Tielemans of Belgium during a press conference before a training session of the national soccer team of Belgium ” The Red Devils “, as part of preparations for the Euro 2020 qualification games against Kazakhstan and Scotland, at the Belgian National Football Center on June 6, 2019 in Tubize, Belgium. (Photo by Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images)

Leicester City’s transformation under Brendan Rodgers has continued with the signing of Belgian international Youri Tielemans from Monaco. Tielemans spent the second half of last season on loan at the Foxes and received many plaudits, so it’s easy to see why Rodgers was keen to keep him around.

Youri Tielemans is already a well-established name at the young age of 22 and is keen to start his pre-season with Leicester next week. Tielemans has spoken positively about his loan deal with Leicester and will look to impress the fans after Leicester broke their highest transfer fee for a player to sign him.

The transfer talks were drawn out over weeks with multiple clubs looking to sign the Belgium international. Tielemans impressed while on loan at the King Power Stadium, stirring up interest from Premier League sides. The midfielder is also a regular in the Belgium national team and was playing in a Champions League game for Anderlecht at the age of 16, before joining Monaco for £21 million in 2017.

Brendan Rodgers’ New-Look Leicester

In Rodgers’ ten games in charge, Leicester won five, drew two and lost three, scoring an impressive 17 goals. This suggests we will see a strong, attack-minded Leicester team next season. The signing of Tielemans follows Luton defender James Justin, who they signed for an initial £6 million, and Newcastle United‘s Ayoze Perez for £30 million. It looks like Rodgers’ transformation will continue as he targets young, hungry players. According to the Northern Irishman, he will look to buy specific players in order to complement his current squad.

Brendan Rodgers stated in an interview with Talksport: “The beauty with this squad is that they’re very coachable. They’re very hungry to improve and they don’t think they’ve made it and they’re humble. We’ve got a really good group that will develop and if we can add a few bits of real quality to that as opposed to numbers then that can help them push on.”

What to Expect From Youri Tielemans

Leicester finished in ninth place last season, with Brendan Rodgers joining them in February 2019 after the departure of Claude Puel. Rodgers has already excelled in the Premier League, taking Liverpool to a second-place finish in 2013/14.

He will look to instil his possession-based, attacking football in pre-season and his signings signify this tactical shift. Therefore, with his recent additions, Rodgers’ Leicester will hope to improve on ninth place and break into the top seven. Also, with a blossoming partnership between Tielemans and Jamie Vardy set to continue next season, it will suit Brendan Rodgers’ high-pressure style. Overall, Leicester supporters will be pleased with their teams transfer business. If they successfully fend off bids for Harry Maguire and continue to sign quality players, the future looks bright.

