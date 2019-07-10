PARMA, ITALY – MAY 05: Dennis Praet of UC Sampdoria in action during the Serie A match between Parma Calcio and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Ennio Tardini on May 5, 2019 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Leicester City hope to add Dennis Praet to their ranks fresh after signing Youri Tielemans. Sky Sports claim that the Foxes face competition from Valencia and Arsenal to sign the Sampdoria midfielder.

Three-Way Race For Dennis Praet

Belgian midfielder Praet was linked with a move to Arsenal; however, the 25-year-old seems more likely to sign for Valencia.

Despite Praet’s move to Valencia seeming likely, Brendan Rodgers’ side hope to be dark horses and persuade the midfielder to the Premier League.

The Foxes have already spent more than £70 million this summer. Although, the Midlands side’s aspirations of breaking into the top seven are evidenced by their vast spending.

Arsenal, who had the Belgian on trial as a youngster, seemed the more likely destination; however, a move from Italy to Spain seems more likely.

Sampdoria could make an excellent profit from any sale of Praet.

The midfielder moved to Sampdoria from Anderlecht three years ago for eight million euros. However, the Italian side rejected a £49 million bid from Arsenal last month.

Italian Interest

AC Milan are another team interested in signing Praet from Sampdoria. According to the player’s agent, Martin Riha, the Italian side have been impressed by the midfielder’s performances.

“Everybody knows what Giampaolo thinks of Dennis. For now, I can’t say anything else,” he said (via the Metro)

“AC Milan is an important brand, it’s a big name. But there are also other clubs that want to sign him, especially abroad, they’ve already shown their interest.”

It’s unknown where Praet will end up by the end of this transfer window; however, the player’s agent admitted that a decision will soon be made.

“I can’t add anything else now,” Martin Riha added. “I think you can understand. Dennis is a complete footballer and he is ready to join a big club.

“There are many clubs interested, we’ll know everything in a few weeks.”

