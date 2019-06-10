KLAGENFURT, AUSTRIA – JULY 28: Ricardo Perreira of Leicester City makes his debut during the pre-season friendly match between Leicester City and Udinese at Worthersee Stadion on July 28, 2018 in Klagenfurt, Austria. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest transfer rumours from around World Football. In today’s edition, Antoine Griezmann seems sure of his future, while Juventus look set for a mass exodus. Also, could Paris Saint-Germain make a shock move for a Leicester City defender, and James Rodríguez’ future could soon be resolved.

Griezmann ‘Knows Where He’ll Be Playing Next Season’

With his future up in the air, Antoine Griezmann has announced he “knows where he’ll be playing” next season, Mail Online’s Max Winters reports. His future, yet to be resolved, looks certain to be away from the Wanda Metropolitano. A move to Barcelona is what most are touting, though PSG are resolute in their competition for his signature.

Atlético Madrid may prefer a quick sale of their talisman, since his release clause will reportedly drop on July 1. Currently sitting at £175 million, this could drop to £105 million if a sale is not sorted quickly. With the Frenchman eager to leave, Atlético may benefit from cashing in on their main man sooner rather than later.

Juventus Flash Sale to Raise Funds

Juventus are hoping to raise nearly £100 million in player sales this summer, Pietro Lazzerini Tuttomercato reports. Mario Mandžukić, João Cancelo, Juan Cuadrado and Mattia Perin are all set to leave the Italian Champions for various reasons. Cancelo edges closer to a move to Manchester City, while Mandžukić’s age is reportedly a concern. Italian international Perin is fed up of playing second fiddle to Wojciech Szczęsny and seeks greener pastures. Cuadrado, meanwhile, has played a more peripheral role since his loan from Chelsea became permanent. With his contract up next summer, a return to the Premier League could be on the cards.

Juventus could be trying to move on their deadwood to secure a return for Paul Pogba, constantly linked away from Old Trafford. Pogba, however, would command an enormous fee, and these sales could be essential for his return to Italian football.

Ancelotti Wants Rodríguez Reunion

Italian giants are ‘pushing to sign’ James Rodríguez, according to the Mail Online’s Tom Caldon. Zinedine Zidane is keen to offload the Colombian attacker, who is not part of his plans at Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti is keen to link up with him, after signing him on loan two years ago.

James Rodríguez has just completed his two-year loan stint at Bayern Munich, but the German Champions have no intention of making his move permanent. Madrid are holding out for £37 million for the player that cost them £71 million after an impressive World Cup in 2014. He scored 15 goals in his 67 appearances for Bayern, winning two Bundesliga titles, a German Cup and two German Super Cups.

Jordan Blackwell from The Leicester Mercury is reporting that PSG are lining up Ricardo Pereira as a replacement for Thomas Meunier. With the Belgian international linked with a move to Manchester United or Arsenal, PSG are eyeing another right-back.

Pereira only joined Leicester last summer for £20 million, but has impressed in his debut season in England. He won Leicester’s Player of the Season award, and as such, is now attracting big names. He even has experience in Ligue 1, after two years on loan with Claude Puel’s Nice between 2015 and 2017. This summer could see a return for the Portugal international.

