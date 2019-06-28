James Justin of Luton Town during Sky Bet League One match between Southend United and Luton Town at Roots Hall Ground, Southend, England on 26 Jan 2019. (Photo by Action Foto Sport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Leicester City have completed the signing of defender James Justin from Luton Town for an undisclosed fee. The 21-year-old has signed a five-year deal to stay at the Foxes.

Who Is James Justin?

Justin is a graduate of the Luton Town academy. He made his debut as a 17-year-old on the final day of the 2015/16 League Two season.

Following his debut, he gradually forced himself into the Luton side. In the 2016/17 campaign, he made 29 appearances as the Hatters finished fourth in League Two. He featured in a number of positions during the campaign, including in midfield.

The 21-year-old was an integral part of Luton’s promotion to the Championship in the 2018/19 season. He featured in 43 of their 46 league games, scoring three goals and registering seven assists.

Leicester Are Fortunate to Have James Justin

The right-back has been a highly sought after target this transfer window. Aston Villa were reportedly keen on taking Justin to Villa Park, per Steve Wollaston of Birmingham Live. Stoke City, Southampton and Celtic were also interested, according to John Percy of The Telegraph.

As a result, Leicester are fortunate to have the 21-year-old. While he may not break into the first team straight away, he will prove a valuable asset for the future.

How Will He Fit in at Leicester?

Justin’s versatility means he can play at either right-back or left-back. The Foxes already have Ricardo Pereira on the right and England youngster Ben Chilwell on the left

Justin will likely act as an understudy to both during his first years at the club. However, if he can display some solid performances while settling in, it will land him in good stead to be a starter for the Foxes later on into his deal.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on