Harvey Barnes has committed his future to Leicester City by signing a new five-year contract. As a result, the 21-year-old will remain at the club until 2024.

Harvey Barnes – Career So Far

The England Under-21 international has spent much of his career on-loan, before breaking into the Leicester team halfway through last season.

He spent the first part of last season with West Bromwich Albion in the Championship. The winger impressed too, scoring nine goals and registering six assists. As a result, he was recalled by then Leicester City manager Claude Puel to feature in the first team.

However, he made his debut during their 2016/17 UEFA Champions League campaign. He came on as a substitute during their 5-0 defeat to FC Porto in the group stages.

Despite making his debut for Leicester in 2016, it took until last season for Harvey Barnes to score his first goal for The Foxes. He scored the equaliser during their draw with West Ham United in April 2019.

Barnes has also had loan spells with MK Dons and Barnsley. His spell with MK Dons was the more successful of the two. He scored six goals and won the Dons’ Young Player of the Year for 2016/17 season, despite being there for just the second half of the campaign.

What He Had To Say

Speaking to the Leicester City club website, Barnes said: “I’m delighted. For me, the progression I’ve had at the club, from joining at such an early age to the position I’m in now, is something I want to continue, so when a new contract was mentioned it was a no brainer.”

He is likely to play an integral part under Brendan Rodgers next season for Leicester City. During the back-end of last season Rodgers showed that he has faith in Leicester’s young players and with the qualities he has shown, he will be a regular come the start of the season.

