NEWPORT, WALES – JANUARY 06: Shinji Okazaki of Leicester City arrives at the stadium prior to the FA Cup Third Round match between Newport County and Leicester City at Rodney Parade on January 6, 2019 in Newport, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Shinji Okazaki‘s role in Leicester started to downgrade ever since The Foxes’ Premier League title win in 2016. Although the striker wasn’t the star at the club, he helped the team improve and succeed, as witnessed in the 2015/16 season.

Currently, Leicester coach Claude Puel has made it clear; Okazaki no longer has a significant role at the club. The former Japan international wants to leave as soon as possible.

Shinji Okazaki only started one league game this season, playing a total of 170 Premier League minutes. During his short time on the pitch, the former Stuttgart man wasn’t able to score a single goal.

According to Sky Sports, the player himself has grown unhappy, he feels as if the coach doesn’t consider him a top player anymore. Okazaki is almost certainly going to leave Leicester in the summer when his contract expires, though the player is pushing for a move during the current transfer window.

Okazaki wants to leave the club immediately, although Leicester is hesitant about allowing the Asian Cup winner to leave this month. With only Jamie Vardi and Kelechi Iheanacho being the only two other strikers in the squad, the club needs time to find another player to replace Okazaki. The management would rather wait until the summer to release the former Mainz man.

Most clubs would be open to his signing, mostly for the great season he had for Leicester around three years ago. During the season when Okazaki and his team won the Premier League, the Japanese man appeared 36 times for Leicester.

Although he only scored five goals, his impact on the pitch positively aided the team. He is a great player and should make an impact in his new club.

