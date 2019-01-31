LEICESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 31: Leicester City unveil new loan signing Youri Tielemans at King Power Stadium on January 31st , 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Leicester City and AS Monaco have completed a complex loan-swap that will see midfielders Youri Tielemans and Adrien Silva switching sides. Tielemans and Silva are two central midfielders that have struggled to make an impact at their clubs since arriving 18 months ago.

It has been a real struggle for Adrien Silva since making his move to Leicester from Sporting Lisbon. The 29-year-old midfielder has made just 14 appearances since a deadline day move 18 months ago. A deadline day move that took six months to complete because Silva’s transfer paperwork was 14 seconds after the FIFA window had closed.

So he did not make his Leicester debut until January of last season. But it’s not as if it was worth the wait for Leicester fans. He has failed to make any impact at the King Power Stadium, not even making a Premier League matchday squad since September. So he goes to Monaco in a bid to keep them from relegation.

But returning to Leicester is quite an interesting prospect. Youri Tielemans is a 21-year-old central midfielder who has been tapped for greatness. He made his debut for Anderlecht in Belgium at age 16 and stayed a first-team regular until his move to Monaco 18 months ago.

However, things have not gone as well at Monaco. He has been a consistent member of the first-team, earning 47 league appearances since the move. But things have soured between him and Monaco’s returning manager Leonardo Jardim. One of the reported conditions of Jardim’s return was the sale of Tielemans.

Nobody has ever claimed Tielemans is the most athletic of midfielders, he is a passer, a good ball player, and someone that would work well next to an athlete in midfield. At Leicester, he will have the opportunity to play next to Wilfred Ndidi. Ndidi is a strong runner and might be the perfect man to unlock Tielemans range of passing.

