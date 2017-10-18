After just four months in charge, Leicester City have sacked manager Craig Shakespeare after he managed to secure just 6 points from 8 games.

Leicester City Sack Craig Shakespeare

The 53-year-old succeeded Claudio Ranieri and was originally given the job on a caretaker basis. However, after he managed to rediscover some of the Foxes’ talent from their title-winning season, he was given a 3 year contract by the Leicester City board.

Last weekends’ 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Monday night saw Leicester slip to 18th, leaving the owners with no choice but to relieve Shakespeare of his duties. The club have stated that Michael Appleton will manage the side against Swansea on Saturday.

Leicester City’s Vice Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha issued the following statement after the sacking of Shakespeare:

“Craig has been a great servant to Leicester City – during his spells as an Assistant Manager and since taking over as Manager in challenging circumstances in February. His dedication to the Club and to his work has been absolute and the contribution he made to the most successful period in Leicester City history is considerable.”

“However, our early promise under Craig’s management has not been consistently evident in the months since and the Board feels that, regrettably, a change is necessary to keep the Club moving forward – consistent with the long-term expectations of our supporters, Board and owners.”

“Craig is and will remain a very popular, respected figure at Leicester City and will be welcome back at King Power Stadium in future, both professionally and as a friend of the Club.”

Current favourites for the top spot at Leicester are former England manager Sam Allardyce and Alan Pardew. However, reports say that the Foxes are lining up a ‘big name’ to take over with Thomas Tuchel as a potential option as well. Tuchel hasn’t had a managerial job since leaving Borrusia Dortmund earlier this year.

Main image credit:

Embed from Getty Images

The post Leicester City Manager Craig Shakespeare Sacked appeared first on Last Word on Football.

Related

View the original article on