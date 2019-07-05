Welcome back to Transfer Round-Up, where we bring you all of the day’s done deals. In this edition, we look at the Benfica player who has joined Slaven Bilic’s revolution at West Bromwich Albion and the one-in-one-out at Nottingham Forest.
Krovinovic Joins Bilic’s Revolution
Croatian midfielder Filip Krovinovic has linked up with fellow countryman Slaven Bilic by joining West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan from Benfica.
The 23-year-old has won caps for the Croatia U19 and U23 sides and has made 19 first-team appearances for Benfica.
Nottingham Forest Sign Tiago Silva
Portuguese midfielder Tiago Silva has become Sabri Lamouchi’s first signing as manager of Nottingham Forest. He has signed a two-year contract at the City Ground, joining from Feirense.
Silva, 26, is a product of the Benfica academy but made his professional debut for Belenenses in 2013.
Last season with Feirense, he weighed in with five goals and nine assists from midfield.
Huddersfield Winger Leaves On Loan
Huddersfield Town winger Ramadan Sobhi has joined Egyptian outfit Al Ahly on loan for the 2018/19 campaign.
After joining the Terriers from Stoke City at the start of last season, Sobhi spent the second half of the campaign on loan with boyhood club Al Ahly, and he returns once more having made just four Premier League appearances for Huddersfield.
Grant Joins League Two Champions
The ‘one out’ at Nottingham Forest is striker Jorge Grant, who has joined last season’s League Two champions Lincoln City on a permanent transfer.
The 24-year-old started last season on loan at eventual League One winners Luton Town but spent the second half of the campaign with Mansfield Town in League Two, who agonisingly missed out on automatic promotion after losing at MK Dons on the final day.
He joins the Imps for an undisclosed fee.
Portsmouth Seal McRorie Signing
Portsmouth have completed the signing of Ross McRorie on loan from Scottish Premiership side Rangers.
The 21-year-old, a graduate of the Rangers academy, joins on a one-year loan from Steven Gerrard’s side, with the switch subject to international clearance.
Other Deals
Aidan Fitzpatrick [Partick Thistle – Norwich City] Reported £350,000
Lewie Coyle [Leeds United – Fleetwood Town] Loan
Robbie Cundy [Bristol City – Exeter City] Loan
Jake Eastwood [Sheffield United – Scunthorpe United] Loan
Max O’Leary [Bristol City – Shrewsbury Town] Loan
Matthew Olosunde [Manchester United – Rotherham] Free
Matt Palmer [Rotherham United – Bradford City] Loan
Jack Powell [Maidstone United – Crawley Town] Free
Gregor Zabret [Swansea City – Oldham Athletic] Loan
Luciano Narsingh [Swansea City – Feyenoord] Free
