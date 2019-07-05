LISBON, PORTUGAL – FEBRUARY 10: Filip Krovinovic of SL Benfica in action during the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and CD Nacional at Estadio da Luz on February 10, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Welcome back to Transfer Round-Up, where we bring you all of the day’s done deals. In this edition, we look at the Benfica player who has joined Slaven Bilic’s revolution at West Bromwich Albion and the one-in-one-out at Nottingham Forest.

Krovinovic Joins Bilic’s Revolution

Croatian midfielder Filip Krovinovic has linked up with fellow countryman Slaven Bilic by joining West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan from Benfica.

The 23-year-old has won caps for the Croatia U19 and U23 sides and has made 19 first-team appearances for Benfica.

Is it even official until you see the player holding the shirt? 🤷🏻‍♂️ 🇭🇷 @fkrovinovic10 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/qf7BzZjrUQ — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 5, 2019

Nottingham Forest Sign Tiago Silva

Portuguese midfielder Tiago Silva has become Sabri Lamouchi’s first signing as manager of Nottingham Forest. He has signed a two-year contract at the City Ground, joining from Feirense.

Silva, 26, is a product of the Benfica academy but made his professional debut for Belenenses in 2013.

Last season with Feirense, he weighed in with five goals and nine assists from midfield.

🤝 Silva service#NFFC have completed the signing of highly-rated Portuguese midfielder Tiago Silva on a two-year contract. pic.twitter.com/PopMgqSLec — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 5, 2019

Huddersfield Winger Leaves On Loan

Huddersfield Town winger Ramadan Sobhi has joined Egyptian outfit Al Ahly on loan for the 2018/19 campaign.

After joining the Terriers from Stoke City at the start of last season, Sobhi spent the second half of the campaign on loan with boyhood club Al Ahly, and he returns once more having made just four Premier League appearances for Huddersfield.

⚽️ @RamadanSobhi has joined Al Ahly on a season-long loan for the 2019/20 campaign.#htafc https://t.co/2dJZn6jWKe — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) July 5, 2019

Grant Joins League Two Champions

The ‘one out’ at Nottingham Forest is striker Jorge Grant, who has joined last season’s League Two champions Lincoln City on a permanent transfer.

The 24-year-old started last season on loan at eventual League One winners Luton Town but spent the second half of the campaign with Mansfield Town in League Two, who agonisingly missed out on automatic promotion after losing at MK Dons on the final day.

He joins the Imps for an undisclosed fee.

Portsmouth Seal McRorie Signing

Portsmouth have completed the signing of Ross McRorie on loan from Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

The 21-year-old, a graduate of the Rangers academy, joins on a one-year loan from Steven Gerrard’s side, with the switch subject to international clearance.

✍ Midfielder Ross McCrorie has joined #Pompey on a season-long loan deal from @RangersFC 💙 Welcome to the club, @RossMcCrorie4! pic.twitter.com/udAaSTjIO2 — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) July 5, 2019

Other Deals

Aidan Fitzpatrick [Partick Thistle – Norwich City] Reported £350,000

Lewie Coyle [Leeds United – Fleetwood Town] Loan

Robbie Cundy [Bristol City – Exeter City] Loan

Jake Eastwood [Sheffield United – Scunthorpe United] Loan

Max O’Leary [Bristol City – Shrewsbury Town] Loan

Matthew Olosunde [Manchester United – Rotherham] Free

Matt Palmer [Rotherham United – Bradford City] Loan

Jack Powell [Maidstone United – Crawley Town] Free

Gregor Zabret [Swansea City – Oldham Athletic] Loan

Luciano Narsingh [Swansea City – Feyenoord] Free

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on