LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Josh Koroma of Leyton Orient competes for the ball with Andrew Bond of AFC Fylde during the FA Trophy Final match between Leyton Orient and AFC Fylde at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town have raided League Two for the second time in as many days. After securing the signature of Reece Brown from Forest Green Rovers on Thursday, they have now signed Josh Koroma from Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee.

Re-build

After suffering relegation from the Premier League, Huddersfield have signed a mixture of lower-league youth and experience so far. Former Bournemouth and Aston Villa man Tommy Elphick, 31, joined after leaving the Villains, and Birmingham City academy graduate Brown, 23, signed a three year deal for another undisclosed fee.

Brown scored 11 times for Forest Green as they reached the League Two play-off semi-finals and is tipped to be an exciting addition to the Championship.

Big Loss?

For Orient, it means the second part of their key strike force from last season will no longer be with them. The pairing of Koroma and Macauley Bonne was prolific at National League level as the O’s clinched the National League title, but with their only options currently Matt Harrold and new signing Conor Wilkinson, additions will need to be made.

Koroma was part of the Leyton Orient side that were relegated from the Football League during the club’s troubled times. He played 24 times in the season that saw them drop out of League Two, scoring three times – a hat-trick in a 4-0 away win at Newport County.

He made 31 appearances in 2017/18, Orient’s first in the National League, adding four goals to his tally, of which three came in the final six games of the season. Then, in 2018/19, he reached double figures, scoring 11 times in 39 outings.

The big intrigue will be to see how Koroma copes with the big step up from National League to Championship.

