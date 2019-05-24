SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Jonas Lossl of Huddersfield Town during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Huddersfield Town at St Mary’s Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by William Early/Getty Images)

Jonas Lössl has left Huddersfield Town and has signed a three-contract with Everton on a free transfer.

🔵 | @JonasLoessl will join #EFC on 1 July, signing a three-year contract until the end of June 2022! — Everton (@Everton) May 24, 2019

Leaving After Relegation

It had been widely reported that the Terriers first-choice goalkeeper would be leaving at the end of the season. The 30-year-old Dane confirmed the decision to Sky Sports News.

Huddersfield were relegated back to the EFL Championship after two seasons in the Premier League. Against the odds, The Terriers were promoted and stayed up after their first season.

Lössl was instrumental in that first season. The Dane made many important and impressive saves, most notably the save against Chelsea in the 2017/2018 season that secured the second season.

What This Means For Lössl

The Dane will secure more playing time. During the last season with Huddersfield, Lössl had fallen out of favour. The Dane rarely even made the substitute bench during the latter part of the season.

The move to (club) guarantees that the keeper will will be first choice. The Danish international secured more opportunities to be selected for international football with the move. Premier League experience has been invaluable.

What This Means For Everton

Everton gain a goalkeeper with both English top flight and international experience. Lössl, being used to the pressure of top-flight football, will have no issues settling in. Impressive saves also give the Toffees confidence. Lössl moving to Merseyside provides them with more options between the sticks.

The Terriers have had their monies worth from the Dane. Even falling out of favour, the 30-year-old still played in the final matches in the Premier League and will be missed by many at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on